Tuesday, July 13, 2021
HomeSports'It was an honour and absolute pleasure': Indian athletes bound for Olympics thank PM...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

‘It was an honour and absolute pleasure’: Indian athletes bound for Olympics thank PM Modi for boosting their morale

Netizens also lauded PM Modi for speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally.

Jhankar Mohta
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted personally with all 126 athletes of the Tokyo Olympics contingent
5

On Tuesday (July 13), PM Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Indian athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics starting from July 23. Many athletes have, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words to cheer India’s Olympic-bound contingent.

World champion badminton player PV Sindhu was quoted by ANI as saying: “It was an honour & absolute pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I’d like to thank him & entire nation for continuous support & we hope to make you proud at Olympics”.

Manpreet Singh, the Indian Hockey team’s captain shared how “fantastic” his experience was to interact with PM Narendra Modi ahead of Tokyo Olympics. He thanked the PM for always encouraging the players with his “motivational words”, which he said always encourages them to perform to the best of their abilities.

Boxing champion Ashish Kumar Chaudhary also called it a “proud moment”.

Likewise, many other players from India’s Olympic-bound contingent thanked PM Narendra Modi for boosting their morale before the huge international multi-sport event.

Besides athletes, many netizens also praised PM Modi’s interaction with the athletes who would be heading to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud. They opined that the Prime Minister’s encouraging and inspirational words would surely boost up the confidence of players.

Netizens couldn’t stop lauding PM Modi for speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally.

“This quality of Modiji is just amazing”, opined another social media user.

Another user commented how PM Modi not only encouraged the athletes but spoke to them on diverse topics like the basics of participation, sportsman spirit and importance of health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted personally with all 126 Tokyo-bound athletes and said he is looking forward to their competition and efforts for the upcoming Games.

“Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent”, Tweeted PM Modi while sharing his interaction with the athletes on his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi also shared snippets of his interaction with various athletes on his Twitter handle.

During his interaction, PM Modi asked the contingent to give their best and advised the athletes to not get overwhelmed by expectations. 

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports; Nisith Pramanik, MoS Youth Affairs, and Sports and Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister and former Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports were also a part of the interaction event.

A total of 126 athletes from 22 States will represent India in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. They will take part in a total of 64 cumulative events. This is the largest contingent ever sent by India. Boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of India during the opening session while Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony. Several athletes such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will be representing India for the first time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPm modi olympic athletes
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,204FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com