On Tuesday (July 13), PM Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Indian athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympics starting from July 23. Many athletes have, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words to cheer India’s Olympic-bound contingent.

World champion badminton player PV Sindhu was quoted by ANI as saying: “It was an honour & absolute pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I’d like to thank him & entire nation for continuous support & we hope to make you proud at Olympics”.

Manpreet Singh, the Indian Hockey team’s captain shared how “fantastic” his experience was to interact with PM Narendra Modi ahead of Tokyo Olympics. He thanked the PM for always encouraging the players with his “motivational words”, which he said always encourages them to perform to the best of their abilities.

Boxing champion Ashish Kumar Chaudhary also called it a “proud moment”.

Proud moment! 💪💪



It was amazing to interact with Sh. @narendramodi ji, Sh @ianuragthakur ,Sh @KirenRijiju ji and all other respected officials 🙏🙏. https://t.co/c3jRho9m5q — Ashish Kumar Chaudhary 🇮🇳 (@OLyAshish) July 13, 2021

Likewise, many other players from India’s Olympic-bound contingent thanked PM Narendra Modi for boosting their morale before the huge international multi-sport event.

It is an honor to interact with the PM. It was really encouraging and motivating. I thank him for an interaction with the athletes and I’m privileged to be a part of it. I wish all the athletes good luck for the games: Shooter, Elavenil Valarivan, after interaction with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/6XdjPBP6y8 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Thank you for interacting with us and for your words of motivation, Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. We will do our best we can at @Tokyo2020 🙏🏽#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mBHHoyX4Tk — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) July 13, 2021

Besides athletes, many netizens also praised PM Modi’s interaction with the athletes who would be heading to the Tokyo Olympics to make the country proud. They opined that the Prime Minister’s encouraging and inspirational words would surely boost up the confidence of players.

@narendramodi jis interaction with Tokyo Olympics contingent and their family is so inspiring. It will surely boost morale and they will definitely bring laurels to the country#Cheer4India https://t.co/RSTJWbNAZv — SanghiDentico🇮🇳,🚩🚩 (@priyathedentico) July 13, 2021

Netizens couldn’t stop lauding PM Modi for speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally.

This s a really great stuff by Modi. Speaking and encouraging each and every Olympian personally. This will be a great morale booster for them!! All the best to all the athletes representing India in Olympics 😀 #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ufOcUIph1c — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) July 13, 2021

“This quality of Modiji is just amazing”, opined another social media user.

PM @narendramodi Ji having words with all Indian players and their families going for #TokyoOlympics.

This quality of Narendra Modi Ji is just amazing.

It will surely boost up the confidence of players.

A True Leader! 👏👏#Cheer4India — Kishor Jangid 🇮🇳 (@iKishorJangir) July 13, 2021

Another user commented how PM Modi not only encouraged the athletes but spoke to them on diverse topics like the basics of participation, sportsman spirit and importance of health.

The way @narendramodi ji is not only giving a pep talk to the Indian Contingent but is also talking to them about the basics of participation, sportsman spirit and maintaining healthy health for #TokyoOlympics#Cheer4India is good to watch@ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/5CK4dih0mJ — MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 13, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted personally with all 126 Tokyo-bound athletes and said he is looking forward to their competition and efforts for the upcoming Games.

“Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent”, Tweeted PM Modi while sharing his interaction with the athletes on his official Twitter handle.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

PM Modi also shared snippets of his interaction with various athletes on his Twitter handle.

During his interaction, PM Modi asked the contingent to give their best and advised the athletes to not get overwhelmed by expectations.

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports; Nisith Pramanik, MoS Youth Affairs, and Sports and Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister and former Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports were also a part of the interaction event.

A total of 126 athletes from 22 States will represent India in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. They will take part in a total of 64 cumulative events. This is the largest contingent ever sent by India. Boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of India during the opening session while Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony. Several athletes such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will be representing India for the first time.