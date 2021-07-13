On Tuesday (July 13), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian athletes who will participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games starting from July 23. The virtual conference, during which PM Modi interacted with athletes bound for Olympics, was also attended by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State Nisith Pramanik.

During his interaction, PM Modi advised the athletes to not get overwhelmed by expectations. “When you reach such a level at the big stage, expectations are obviously there from you. The country is confident that you will make the nation proud at the upcoming Games,” PM Modi said to archer Deepika Kumari. He also interacted with tennis player Sania Mirza, table tennis player Manika Batra, and sprinter Dutee Chand.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian athletes’ contingent bound for #TokyoOlympics. Union Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik & Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also present. pic.twitter.com/mTbETk01sM — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

While speaking to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, he said, “I have been told that you got injured, but still you created a new record. You don’t need to get bogged down by expectations, don’t take the burden of expectations, just focus on your goal.” Chopra responded, “After missing World C’ship & Asian C’ship, I focussed on Olympics. In 1st competition after recovery, I qualified for the Olympics. It got postponed but I continued preparations.”

PM asks javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra how he made come back after injury & made national record



“After missing World C’ship & Asian C’ship, I focussed on Olympics. In 1st competition after recovery, I qualified for Olympics. It got postponed but I continued preparations” he says pic.twitter.com/OmHO4jrH6z — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

A total of 126 athletes from 22 States will represent India in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. They will take part in a total of 64 cumulative events. This is the largest contingent ever sent by India. Boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of India during the opening session while Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag-bearer during the closing ceremony. Several athletes such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash, and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will be representing India for the first time.