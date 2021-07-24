‘Intimacy coach’ Pallavi Barnwal has caused another stir on social media after announcing that she will soon be conducting a workshop on ‘BDSM for beginners’. BDSM is short for ‘bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism’, a sexual lifestyle where one partner takes the role of dominance and the other of submission.

BDSM usually involves punishment and a ‘master-slave’ relationship between the two sexual partners. Pallavi Barnwal will conduct a workshop for people who wish to have a taste of the lifestyle.

Source: Twitter

The poster has attracted a lot of criticism on social media, with people condemning what they consider sexual degeneracy. People also made fun of the poster with the idea of the workshop being the subject of crass jokes.

As it so happens, it is not the first time that Barnwal has found herself in the midst of adverse social media attention. A screenshot of one of her Facebook posts had gone viral on the internet where she could be seen making extremely problematic comments on ‘mother and child sexuality’.

We could not find the post on Facebook and it is possible that it has been removed. Even so, we cannot vouch for its authenticity. However, it has been circulated widely in the past couple of years. In the post, Pallavi Barnwal speaks of an obvious victim of child sex abuse who was sexually exploited by his own mother.

Source: Reddit

The victim was suffering a sense of guilt because his mother had instructed him to insert her finger into her vagina and fondle with her breasts. The problematic part came at the end of the post, which appears to be an endorsement of incest.

She wrote, “I asked Deepak (name changed) to do away with guilt. This is what happens when the sex drive of a natural drive is suppressed and repressed. Both Deepak and his mother are victims of a sexually repressive culture where sex should not be expressed and talked about.”

Her sympathies for a sexual predator angered people on social media and attracted a lot of criticism. However, it does not appear to have hurt her career prospects as she is back with a workshop on BDSM.