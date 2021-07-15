Martial arts legend and Hong Kong-based Hollywood actor Jackie Chan has expressed his admiration for and desire to join the Chinese Communist Party.

As per a report in SCMP, Chan praised the ruling Communist Party and expressed his interest to join the party at a symposium organized by the China Film Association in Beijing last Thursday.

In a video published by M Video News, an outlet under state broadcaster Central China Television, Chan while addressing the audience was heard saying that when he’s abroad, he often says that he’s “proud of being Chinese”.

“I also envy that you are Communist Party members, I think the Communist Party is just great, what the Communist Party says, what they promised, will always be delivered within a few decades,” he said further.

Concluding his speech, Chan said with a smile “I want to be a Communist Party member, thank you.”

Chan’s pro-communist statements have stirred multiple controversies. The 67-year-old actor is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a legislative advisory body in Beijing that is largely made up of members of the Communist Party.

CCP not welcoming Chan

Chan’s Beijing loyalist views have had no effect on the Chinese people. His comment expressing his desire to join the CCP was mocked on Weibo, with users saying he’s unworthy of a CCP membership.

“I have no doubt over his patriotism and professionalism, but his lifestyle … our party members need to set a positive example,” a user wrote.

Another opined, “He’s probably not serious, he’s just acting on different occasions.”

The criticism is mostly due to Chan’s controversial personal life hinting at his previous extramarital affair, and his son Jaycee Chan’s drug offense and six months of jail time on the mainland.

Chan’s fan unhappy with his support to the CCP

On the other hand, Chan’s fans have shown utter disappointment in him for supporting the communist party, as per the report in SCMP. Some have asked for a boycott of Chan’s movie, while some other have expressed that they are disappointed about the behavior of their favorite star.

Anti-democracy statements

In 2019 calling the condition of Hong Kong ‘sad and depressing’, Chan said he hoped Hong Kong “can return to peace soon”.

Expressing his concerns over ‘too much freedom’, Chan in 2009 had said, “I’m not sure if it’s good to have freedom or not. I’m really confused now. If you’re too free, you’re like the way Hong Kong is now. It’s very chaotic. Taiwan is also very chaotic.”