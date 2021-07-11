On July 10, the Jammu and Kashmir administration dismissed eleven of its employees for alleged links to terrorist organisations. The list included Syed Shakeel Yousuf and Sayed Shahid Yousuf, who are sons of terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Syed Salahuddin. The dismissed employees were working in different departments and institutes, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), education, skill development, agriculture and power and health.

11 J&K govt employees sacked for terror links includes two teachers from Anantnag found involved in anti-national activities and two police constables who supported provided inside information to the terrorists: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

One of Hizbul’s chief’s sons was employed at SKIMS, and the other was working for the education department. As per the officials, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had tracked terror funding links to the two brothers. They were also involved in raising, recovering, collecting and transferring funds via non-banking transactions for their father’s terrorist activities. Notably, in June 2018, NIA had arrested Syed Shahid, and in August 2018, Syed Shakeel was arrested for receiving funding.

Sons of most wanted terrorist and founder of the terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin among those dismissed from service by J&K govt. Sons, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were also involved in terror funding: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Most of the Salahuddin children have been appointed on government jobs allegedly via backdoor channels. Interestingly, most of the appointments took place when Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was heading the state. One of the sons of terror chief Syed Salahuddin, Abdul Wahid, holds an MBBS degree. Initially, he had got admission to a private medical college but was later migrated to Government Medical College, which was a violation of the rules. Another son, Syed Majid Yousuf, is working at Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) and was allegedly appointed using the backdoor channels.

The other nine who were dismissed included four from Anantnag, three from Bugan and one from Baramulla, Srinagar, Kupwara and Pulwama. All eleven were dismissed as per the provisions provided under Article 311 of the constitution. Those who have been sacked can only seek relief from the High Court. According to Article 311 that provides protection to civil servants from dismissal without inquiry, there is a provision where if the President or the Governor is satisfied that the dismissal is in the interest of the security of the State, there is no need to hold such inquiry.

Out of the 11 employees dismissed, 4 are from Anantnag, 3 from Budgam, 1 each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara. Out of these, 4 were working in the Education Dept, 2 in J&K Police & 1 each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS and Health depts: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Hindustan Times quoted officials saying, “The designated committee in the Union territory, which scrutinises such cases, in its third and fourth meeting, recommended the dismissal of three and eight employees, respectively, from government service.” They added that one of the eleven was found to be an On Ground Worker for Lashkar-e-Taiba, while the other two were found to be involved in anti-national activities, including participating, supporting and propagating the secessionist ideology of the Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM). The two constables who have been dismissed were allegedly providing logistic support and confidential information to the terrorist organisations.

One constable, identified as Abdul Rashid Shigan, had executed attacks on security forces and currently lodged in jail. Another employee identified as Naaz Mohammad Allaie had links to terrorist organisations. He also provided space to two terrorists at his residence. Two employees of the education department, identified as Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray, were providing support to terrorist organisations for spreading the secessionist agenda and were Jamat-e-Islami ideologists.

One inspector of the power department identified as Shaheen Ahmad Lone was detained after he was found travelling with two terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January 2020.