Jammu & Kashmir police shoot down Pakistani drone carrying 5kg IED

On Friday (July 22), the Jammu and Kashmir police shot down a Pakistani drone, carrying 5kg of explosives, at Kanachak near Jammu.

As per reports, the police have recovered the ‘almost ready to use’ Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to the drone. The cops confirmed that the drone shot down this time was similar to the one used to target the Indian Air Force (IAF) station on June 27. ADG Mukesh Singh said, “We have recovered the same threads and it is now confirmed that a similar drone had dropped the payload at IAF station.”

While speaking about the incident, Singh added, “Thursday night, we got specific inputs of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad dropping some payload via a drone in Akhnoor sector. We acted swiftly upon the input and laid an ambush. Around 1 am a police team shot down a drone, well packed with five kg IED, which was almost ready to be used. Preliminary analysis of the drone revealed that it was a hexacopter with six wings and a flight controller and GPS.” He informed that only a wire had to be connected to the IED in order to detonate it.

Jammu and Kashmir: A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered. pic.twitter.com/amPKBVVq77 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

According to ADG Mukesh Singh, the serial number of the flight controller of the shot drone resembled another drone that was destroyed in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua last year. “It establishes beyond doubt that the terror group has procured many flight controllers with similar series for the purpose of installing them in drones,” he said. Singh emphasised that the drone, shot in Kanachak, was made using parts procured from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Such drones can carry 10-12 kg of payload and travel up to 20 kms. The drone, destroyed by Jammu and Kashmir police, had entered 6-7 km within the Indian border.

We had deployed team near Akhnoor based on specific info. Around 1am, a drone was detected. When its was lowered to drop payload, police team started firing & shot it down. Payload weighing around 5 kg was IED in an almost prepared condition: Mukesh Singh ADGP, Jammu zone pic.twitter.com/gcHuSaeSr5 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Pakistan masterminded drone attack on IAF’s strategic assets

On June 27, the Indian Air Force tweeted that two low-intensity explosions took place in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. The blasts took place at around 1:42 AM on Sunday and were so powerful they could be heard till 1 km distance. The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The IAF suspected that these attacks were intended to target the strategic assets of the Indian Air Force located inside the airbase.

However, the forces managed to intercept and thwart the second attack minimizing the damage successfully. The other blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said. The Indian Air Force had begun an investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies. The technical area was sealed.