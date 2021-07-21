Kangana Ranaut to expose ‘underbelly of Bullywood’ in her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to react to businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornography case. In an Instagram story, Ranaut said that this (pornography scandals) is why she calls movie industry a gutter.

Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story

She said that all that glitters is not gold and that she will expose the underbelly of ‘Bullywood’, term she uses to refer to Bollywood after being bullied by the who’s who of the film industry like Javed Akhtar and Karan Johar, in her film Tiku Weds Sheru. She said that we need a strong value system and conscience in the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut is producing ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ under the banner ‘Manikarnika’ and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in main lead. Sai Kabir is the director and this will be Ranaut’s first digital media venture.

Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Sunday in a case related to creating and publishing porn over the internet. Mumbai Police said he was a key conspirator in the February 2021 case relating to the scandal. Kundra, along with Ryan Tharp, who worked in a senior position in an app firm, are in police custody till July 23, 2021. Bollywood actresses Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra had said that it was because of Kundra that they landed up in adult film industry.