Kanpur: Owner of ‘Modi Chai’ stall killed brutally, investigation on

On July 21, an elderly man identified as Balram Sachan was brutally murdered. His body was found lying in the fields a little far from his tea stall. There were several injury marks on his face and head. 65-year-old Sachan had opened a small tea stall named “Modi Chai”, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is believed that he was close to several local BJP leaders. The Police were informed by the locals about the murder.

Sachan was a resident of Gopalpur village and ran his tea stall near the Shubh Resort. His son Jaswant said that Balram Sachan used to sleep at the tea shop during the night. On Tuesday, he attended a program of Akhand Ramayana at Shubh Resort that continued till 11 PM. He went back home to pick up his bedding and left for the shop. His body was found between 8 AM to 9 AM, and the Police were informed about the incident. His dead body has been sent for post-mortem. So far, the family has not accused anyone of murder.

Sachan was close to many local BJP leaders

According to villagers, when PM Modi took oath in 2014, Balram named his tea shop after PM Modi’s name. Soon it became a landmark, and several big and small leaders used to stop at his shop and drink tea. As he was a soft-spoken person, he got in the acquaintance of several BJP leaders.

Dhanesh Singh, the Station in-charge, Ghatampur Police Station, said that the preliminary investigation revealed that he was murdered due to an old enmity.

Ashtabhuja Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Outer, said in a statement that the Police was informed about the murder by the family members of Balram Sachan. As soon as the local Police learned about the incident, they reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The SP himself checked the location of the incident. “Station in-charge has registered FIR in the case, and the body has been sent for post mortem. Once we receive the post-mortem report, further investigation will be initiated,” he said.