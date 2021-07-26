Kargil Vijay Diwas: When India sent missiles to Pakistan with Raveena Tandon’s ‘love’ message for Nawaz Sharif on it

On the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, iconic images of an Indian Air Force missile with ‘From Raveena Tandon to Nawaz Sharif’ written on it are back on the internet.

Reportedly, Tandon is former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s favourite actress and the message on the missile was to taunt Sharif.

The actor too took to Twitter to share several throwback images from her visit to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Divas. Sharing an image where she can be seen meeting the soldiers, Tandon’s post said, “I was there.”

She also shared an image of the IAF MiG-27 with the aforementioned message and an excerpt of her interview where she spoke about this move by the Indian Air Force.

When questioned about the incident by Scroll in a 2017 interview, Tandon had said, “I do not like confrontation or violence. I am aware of the picture and what probably inspired it. But I also visited the soldiers during the war and came back shaken. I did not visit them to promote a film. I genuinely felt affected by what was happening.”

“My father was a huge patriot. My mother’s family suffered the Partition holocaust when they fled Sindh. I grew up with stories of sacrifice, valour and courage. Since I have received so much love and affection from our people, it is my responsibility to give back something as well,” she had added further.

A report in Jagran states that when the India-Pakistan Kargil war was at its peak, the Indian side was having a winning edge. When an Indian soldier was martyred and Indian soldiers had gone to bring back his body, Pakistani soldiers taunted them by saying, “take your dead man and give us Madhuri and Raveena.” Enraged, Indian soldiers decided to write this up on the warhead.

Netizens share images of this ‘special gift’ to Pakistan

Several netizens reminiscing this iconic gift to Pakistan from the Indian Air Force took to social media to reshare images.

Tagging IAF a user wrote, “Kargil war 1999: IAF dropped a bomb named after Raveena Tandon, as PM of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has said Raveena is his favourite actress. Trolling Level @IAF_MCC”.

Another user sharing the backstory Tweeted, “During Kargil war, Pak soldiers used to mock Madhuri Dixit & Raveena Tandon. They used to taunt “We will leave Kashmir if India gives us Madhuri & Raveena. So Indian Air Force replied with this”.

Another said, “During Kargil War, Indian forces intercepted many Pakistani Radio chatters where Pakistani army was mocking Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. Then Indian Air Force replied in style”.

Kargil Vijay Diwas

It was on July 26 in 1999 when ‘Operation Vijay’ was successful with India emerging victorious after a three-month-long battle. In the war that ensued on rugged terrain and dangerous heights, India pushed back the Pakistani troops from the captured peaks in Kargil.

Sharing an excerpt of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 500 soldiers martyred in the war.

“We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation,” he Tweeted.

“Their bravery motivates us every single day,” his Tweet read further.