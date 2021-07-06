The Kerala Police on Monday arrested yet another DYFI (youth wing of the ruling CPI(M)) worker, for reportedly murdering a six-year-old girl after raping her.

As per the police, Arjun (22) a resident of the Idukki district, repeatedly sexually abused the girl for three years before killing her. The minor girl’s body was found hanging in a room at her parents’ quarters.

A police officer said, “The incident, which occurred on June 30, was reported as an accidental death. We were told that a shawl accidentally got tied around her neck while she was playing. The parents were away at work. However, the postmortem revealed that the girl had been subjected to sexual abuse over a long period, which made police look into the murder angle.”

Quoting the youth, the police officer said, “The girl fell unconscious during the assault and the assailant feared she may have died. Subsequently, he hanged her in the room using her shawl.” The incident took place on June 30 when the accused sneaked into the house of the minor. The 6-year-old girl was found hanging in her room by her brother.

As per reports, Arjun panicked after the incident and spread the rumour of the minor’s accidental death. However, the autopsy report revealed long-term sexual assault and a detailed investigation led to the arrest of four suspects.

Reports suggest that Arjun has been doing social work in his region and was known particularly as a volunteer during the pandemic.

CPM leaders arrested for sexually assaulting a female co-worker

We reported last week that the Kerala Police booked two CPM leaders PP Baburaj and TP Lijeesh for sexually assaulting and blackmailing a female party worker.

According to the complaint by the female party worker, Baburaj who is the CPM secretary of Muliyeri East branch barged into her house three months ago, threatened and raped her. Reportedly, Baburaj continued to sexually harass her by blackmailing her, threatening to reveal the incident to her husband.

As per the complainant, Lijeesh who is also a CPM member from the same branch too threatened and blackmailed her to not complain or expose the incident.

The two have been booked under IPC Sections 376 (2), 354 (A), 109 and 376.