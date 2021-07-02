In Kerala, three persons clubbed an eight-year-old black Labrador to death over personal animosity with the owners. As per an India Today report, the shocking incident came to the fore after the video shot by one of the accused emerged on social media.

The labrador named Bruno was taken care of by the family of Kristhuraj in the Adimalathura region of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. As per reports, Bruno had wandered to a beach where he slept under a boat.

Sony P, a caretaker of the dog informed that their dog had started going to the beach but used to be back by noon. On Monday after Bruno did not return till evening, Sony’s brother-in-law, Andrew, went out in search of the dog. Upon reaching the beach Andrew saw that Bruno was tied to a boat and three youngsters were brutally thrashing their pet using clubs.

On being alone, Andrew was overpowered by the perpetrators and could not save the dog. The trio then flung his carcass into the sea after killing it.

The poor animal was reportedly hanged from a fishing hook and mercilessly beaten by the accused persons. After it died, the dog’s body was flung into the sea, as per reports.

Video goes viral on social media

The siblings took to social media to demand justice for their pet. Kristhuraj had shared a video clip of the horrific incident on Facebook. The clip soon went viral, with netizens demanding “Justice for Bruno”.

A verified Instagram account with 1.6 million followers- Ted The Stoner alleged that the dog was beaten to death for sleeping under the boat of the accused.

Siblings receive death threats

The siblings lodged a complaint with the Vizhinjam police after which all the three accused identified as Silu Ayyan, Sunil and a juvenile were arrested.

However, Sony alleged that despite filing a complaint on Tuesday, the police did not take any action forcing them to upload the video on social media. Additionally, the accused have already been let out on bail.

Sony also alleged that the accused came gave death threats to her and her siblings after they filed an official police complaint.

“We came to know that they will bring the matter with the help of one of their relatives employed at the coastal police station nearby. We felt we wouldn’t get justice and we took to Facebook so that everyone would know what happened to our Bruno,” said Sony.

As per another report, the police claimed that a case has been registered under relevant sections. “However, we have not taken the accused into custody yet as it turns out the offenders who are seen in the video… are all under the age of 18,” he added.