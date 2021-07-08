The majority of the states in India are quickly recovering from the overwhelming Covid-19 second wave crisis. Notably, states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have done exponentially well in handling the rising number of Covid cases. On the other hand, the states of Maharashtra and Kerala have failed to bring down the number of daily cases reported to under 1000.

The last time Kerala reported less than 1000 new COVID19 cases in a single day was more than 11 months ago, on 3rd August 2020.



Interestingly, the Kerala model of Covid management is still being lauded among the liberal section of the media. Strangely, Kerala’s Ex-Health Minister is all set to give lessons on Covid management to IIM-B students while the pandemic is raging unhinged in the state.

Maharashtra reported under 1000 cases only twice since May 2020

On May 5, 2020, the state of Maharashtra reported 984 cases in a single day. Since then, it has been reporting over 1000 cases per day consistently. During the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 in India, Maharashtra reported a maximum of 24,886 cases in a single day on September 11, 2020.

In first wave of covid-19, Maharashtra touched peak on September 11. Source: Covid19india.org

The cases declined at a persistent pace after that, and the situation started to get normal in the state. However, it was only for the time being. While the state was consistently reporting above 2000 cases per day, on February 11, 2021, it reported only 652 cases. The bubble burst the very next day, and the cases start to rise quickly.

In the second wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra touched peak on April 18. Source: Covid19india.org

Maharashtra became the top contributor of Covid-19 cases in the country, and at one time, it was contributing more than a major share of the total cases reported in a single day across India. At the peak of the second wave, the state reported 68,631 cases in a single day on April 18, 2021. Notably, there were 2,75,083 cases reported across the country on that day. The state is still registering close to 10,000 cases per day.

Kerala reported under 1000 cases a year ago

On August 3, 2020, Kerala had reported 962 cases in a single day. That was the last time when Kerala reported under 1000 cases. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster ride for the state in terms of new cases reports. During the peak of the first wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, Kerala reported a maximum of 11,755 cases in a single day on October 10, 2020.

In the first wave of Covid-19, Kerala touched the peak on October 10. Source: Covid19india.org

After that, the cases declined for a while. However, the state kept reporting 4000 to 6500 new cases every day till February 3 week. After that, the cases remained anywhere between 1200 to 3500 for few weeks. The situation started to get out of hand on April 8, 2021, when the state reported 4,353 cases in a single day. In just five weeks, Kerala touched the peak at 43,529 cases in a single day on May 12. On that day, India had reported 3,62,632 cases in a single day.

Kerala touched the peak in the second wave on May 12. Source: Covid19india.org

At one point, Kerala left Maharashtra behind and became the top contributor of new cases in the country. As of now, the state has been consistently reporting between 8,000 to 15,000 cases in a single day for the last two weeks.

Covid-19 in India

With Kerala (15,600) and Maharashtra (9,558) as the top contributors in the total Covid-19 cases reported in a single day, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 45,701 cases on July 7, 2021. There are around 4,57,000 active cases in the country. So far, 4,05,153 people have lost their lives to Covid-19. Notably, while Maharashtra has reported maximum deaths at 1,23,857 since the pandemic hit India, Kerala has managed to keep a tab on the number of deaths by Covid-19. So far, 14,108 have lost lives out of 30,11,694 total reported cases in the state.