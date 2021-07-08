Former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, also fondly known as Shailaja Teacher in the “liberal-secular” media circles, is all set to deliver a lecture in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management – Bengaluru on her “successful” management of the Covid-19 crisis in Kerala, ironically, while the state continues to be one of the worst affected in India.

In a tweet, the IIM-B announced that it has decided to host former Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja to deliver a talk to their students on managing the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on policy implications. The Centre for Public Policy (CPP) at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host the third lecture in its Foundation Day Lecture Series on Saturday, July 10.

“The lecture will be delivered by KK Shailaja, former Minister for Health, Social Justice, and Woman and Child Development, Government of Kerala, on the topic: ‘Policy Implications of the Pandemic: Learnings from Managing Covid-19’,” said a statement released by IIM-B.

Strangely, the invite for controversial Kerala Minister KK Shailaja by IIM-B to deliver a talk on managing the Covid-19 crisis comes at a time when the massive mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis in Kerala is glaring.

Moreover, Shailaja was recently relieved from her post as Health Minister by the ruling party in Kerala.

KK Shailaja – the face of Kerala Covid-19 crisis

Shailaja, a retired teacher, gained popularity as the health minister for the ‘Kerala model’ of battling the pandemic. She was lauded by national and international media for her handling of the Covid-19 virus for some strange reasons even while Kerala continued to remain among India’s worst-affected states. In September last year, similar to Soros-funded university, a UK-based magazine had selected Shailaja as the “Top Thinker of the Year 2020”.

Ironically, just recently, she was even awarded by George Soros-funded University for her ‘commitment to public health service’.

KK Shailaja was at the helm of the ‘Kerala model’ of tackling Covid-19 which was celebrated by the ‘liberal-secular” media ecosystem, however, it did not translate on the ground as even today, Kerala remains to be one of the worst affected states in the country during both the waves of Covid-19 pandemic.

Under KK Shailaja’s leadership, the Kerala model of Covid-19 management failed spectacularly. During the first wave, Kerala turned out to be an epicentre of Covid-19 cases with constantly high caseloads, even affecting neighbouring states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

However, instead of addressing issues on the ground, Shailaja and her team were seen busy in keeping up their PR game, accepting praises and receiving awards while the pandemic raged in the state.

In fact, the Kerala Health Ministry was accused of covering up the Covid-19 deaths in the state by underreporting the deaths. A group of researchers had exposed the Kerala government’s shameful act of deliberately hiding the number of people who have succumbed to the pandemic to keep their image intact.

Kerala continues to be epicentre of the pandemic

During the second wave of the pandemic, the state consistently reported more than 25,000 cases a day. In the meantime, Kerala and Maharashtra, another non-NDA ruled state, accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total caseloads in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the maximum number of new cases reported by Kerala in a single day was on May 12, when the state reported over 43,000 cases.

As we speak, Kerala alone has accounted for nearly one-third of the total number of cases in the country. On Wednesday, July 7, Kerala recorded 15,600 fresh Covid-19 infections, even as India accounted for less than 45,000 cases. Far from effective Covid management, Kerala has actually been a burden to the country’s efforts to tackle the pandemic even as other states have successfully reduced fresh Covid-19 cases.

Image Source: Covid19.org

The mismanagement of KK Shailaja is so evident in the fact that Kerala has constantly been recording over 12,000 cases almost every day during the second wave of the pandemic, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to over 30 lakh infections since the advent of the pandemic.

Image Source: Covid19.org

Despite all the PR blitzkrieg, the sham of the Kerala model of Covid-19 helmed by KK Shailaja has been utterly exposed. Recently, Shailaja has been replaced as the health minister in the state.

However, it is rather intriguing to know why would the premier education institutes in the country, such as IIM-Bengaluru, fall for the false propaganda and PR overdrive of “liberal-secular” media and end up inviting KK Shailaja,