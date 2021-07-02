The Kerala Police have arrested an occult practitioner for sexually harassing a housewife during an alleged ‘spiritual treatment’ at Chalissery in Pallakad district.

According to the reports, the Chalissery police have registered a case against an occult practitioner identified as Syed Hassan Koya for sexually harassing a housewife on the pretext of solving family problems.

The 35-year-old accused Syed Hassan Koya, a native of Karukaputhur, reportedly attempted to rape the complainant on June 28 when she had visited his house in Chalissery Karukaputhur to find a solution to her family problems. The accused led her to a special room in the house to perform the special traditional treatment.

As she entered the room, the occult practitioner Syed Koya allegedly tried to sexually assault her inside the room. The woman ran away from the place, later lodged a complaint with the Chalissery police.

The police raided the residence of occult practitioner Koya and arrested him for sexually assaulting the housewife. The police have recovered an ID card from the accused’s house, which claimed that Syed Koya was the President of the expatriate wing of an organisation called the International Commission of Human Rights. A case has been registered against Koya in the Chalissery police station.