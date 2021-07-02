Friday, July 2, 2021
HomeCrimeKerala police arrest occult practitioner Syed Hassan Koya for sexually assaulting a housewife during...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala police arrest occult practitioner Syed Hassan Koya for sexually assaulting a housewife during ‘spiritual’ treatment

The Chalissery police have registered a case against an occult practitioner identified as Syed Hassan Koya for sexually assaulting a housewife on the pretext of solving family problems.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Occult practitioner arrested for rape attempt on woman
Occult practitioner sexually assaults a housewife in Kerala/ Image Source: Dailyhunt
115

The Kerala Police have arrested an occult practitioner for sexually harassing a housewife during an alleged ‘spiritual treatment’ at Chalissery in Pallakad district.

According to the reports, the Chalissery police have registered a case against an occult practitioner identified as Syed Hassan Koya for sexually harassing a housewife on the pretext of solving family problems.

The 35-year-old accused Syed Hassan Koya, a native of Karukaputhur, reportedly attempted to rape the complainant on June 28 when she had visited his house in Chalissery Karukaputhur to find a solution to her family problems. The accused led her to a special room in the house to perform the special traditional treatment.

As she entered the room, the occult practitioner Syed Koya allegedly tried to sexually assault her inside the room. The woman ran away from the place, later lodged a complaint with the Chalissery police.

The police raided the residence of occult practitioner Koya and arrested him for sexually assaulting the housewife. The police have recovered an ID card from the accused’s house, which claimed that Syed Koya was the President of the expatriate wing of an organisation called the International Commission of Human Rights. A case has been registered against Koya in the Chalissery police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala case, Kerala news, sexual assault
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,896FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com