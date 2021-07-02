The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 32-year-old man from the Gurh area of Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, for referring to his village as ‘mini Pakistan’ in a Facebook post.

According to the reports, the 32-year-old man identified as Abrar Khan had posted a photograph of his village on social media with a caption, “See Amreti – a Mini Pakistan”.

Rewa Superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh said Khan claimed to the police during his questioning that his Facebook post was a casual remark as neighbouring villages used to taunt his Muslim-dominated village as “a mini Pakistan”.

Khan has been arrested under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, said Civil Line Police Inspector Omkar Tiwari.

“We are also investigating the details of those who liked his post. We will issue a warning to villagers in the neighbouring villages not to indulge in such activities or call that village mini-Pakistan,” SP Singh said.

Abrar Khan informed the police that he worked in an oilfield in Oman. He recently returned to his village during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the police have seized his passport and asked the passport office to cancel the travel document.

SP Singh said they are investigating the case and verifying his credentials. “We will also check what exactly he used to do in Oman and who helped him find the job in Oman,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Pradhan arrested for promising ‘Naya Pakistan’

In a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh in May this year, a gram pradhan was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi for promising ‘Naya Pakistan’ while taking out a victory procession.

The accused, identified as Imran Khan, had been elected as gram pradhan from Mangra village in the Ramganj area of Amethi. Imran Khan and his supporters were arrested after pro-Pakistan songs were played during his bike rally.