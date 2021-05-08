Saturday, May 8, 2021
Imran Khan arrested in Amethi after playing ‘Imran aaya, naya Pakistan laaya’ song during victory procession

A video of the song being played had subsequently gone viral on the internet. An FIR was registered on the 6th of May and arrests were made on Friday.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Aaj Tak
382

A newly elected Gram Pradhan in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh and his supporters have been arrested after pro-Pakistan songs were played during his bike rally which was part of his victory procession. Accused Imran Khan was elected from Mangra village in Ramganj area of Amethi.

The lyrics of the song went ‘Dekho Imran Khan aaya, naya Pakistan laaya’ (Look Imran Khan has come, he has brought new Pakistan with him). A video of the song being played had subsequently gone viral on the internet. An FIR was registered on the 6th of May and arrests were made on Friday.

Imran Khan also violated the Election Commission’s order barring victory processions in the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Aides Zabir Rehman, Maqsud, Ishtikhar, Aleem, and Shahrukh Khan were also arrested along with the Gram Pradhan.

Circle Officer, Amethi, confirmed that the bike rally had indeed taken place. “The footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the procession’s route also confirmed that the bike rally was taken out by the winning pradhan,” he said.

According to a TOI, the accused have been booked under sections related to speaking and circulating words against national integration (153-B) of the IPC, the Epidemic Act, and negligent act likely to spread disease, apart from illegal payments in election. 50 unnamed individuals have also been booked in the matter.

