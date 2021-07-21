In a major embarrassment to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her virtual interaction with people of Gujarat has found no takers.

According to a report by Zee24Kalak, despite announcement for the celebration of Shahid Dibas, no one really turned up for the virtual meet.

In fact, even police permission to conduct the function was not taken. From LED screens, the display will now take place on projectors even as karyakartas fail to turn up. Mamata Banerjee, ahead of 2022 Gujarat State Assembly elections, wanted to give a sort of message in what is PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s home turf by this virtual meeting. However, the party which has never fought elections in Gujarat hardly has any presence, especially workers.

TMC had announced having this virtual programme across states and had sent its leaders in various states to be part of the programmes. However, no known had come to Gujarat to address the people here. In Gujarat, only Ahmedabad had some movement about this particular programme but as can be seen, even that is a flop show.

The virtual speech that was to be originally aired in 32 districts in Gujarat along with states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, has not found any takers even in one district of Gujarat, Ahmedabad.