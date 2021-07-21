Wednesday, July 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGujarat says no 'khela hobe', Mamata Banerjee's virtual programme has no takers in the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat says no ‘khela hobe’, Mamata Banerjee’s virtual programme has no takers in the state

Despite announcements, not only did any supporters turn up for the programme, even the organisers did not bother to take police permission for the same.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (image courtesy: thehindu.com)
7

In a major embarrassment to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her virtual interaction with people of Gujarat has found no takers.

According to a report by Zee24Kalak, despite announcement for the celebration of Shahid Dibas, no one really turned up for the virtual meet.

In fact, even police permission to conduct the function was not taken. From LED screens, the display will now take place on projectors even as karyakartas fail to turn up. Mamata Banerjee, ahead of 2022 Gujarat State Assembly elections, wanted to give a sort of message in what is PM Modi and HM Amit Shah’s home turf by this virtual meeting. However, the party which has never fought elections in Gujarat hardly has any presence, especially workers.

TMC had announced having this virtual programme across states and had sent its leaders in various states to be part of the programmes. However, no known had come to Gujarat to address the people here. In Gujarat, only Ahmedabad had some movement about this particular programme but as can be seen, even that is a flop show.

The virtual speech that was to be originally aired in 32 districts in Gujarat along with states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, has not found any takers even in one district of Gujarat, Ahmedabad.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmamata banerjee gujarat, mamata banerjee tmc, shahid dibas
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,524FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com