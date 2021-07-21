Mamata Banerjee to celebrate "Khela Hobe Diwas" on Direct Action Day.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that she would be celebrating a “Khela Hobe Diwas” on August 16 this year, to launch her campaign to remove BJP from power in various states. However, the selection of the date has raised eyebrows, as it is exactly the same day when Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah of the Muslim League had launched the horrific “Direct Action Day” against Hindus in 1946.

According to the reports, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Trinamool Congress would commemorate its recent victory in the West Bengal elections as the “Khela Hobe Diwas” on August 16 this year. The TMC chief said that the “Khela Hobe” slogan would now be used at the national stage and declared that “Khela” will now happen in all states until the BJP is removed from the country.

“‘Khela’ will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We’ll celebrate ‘Khela Diwas’ on August 16. We’ll give footballs to poor children,” Trinamool Congress chief said.

Addressing her supporters during the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally, the Trinamool Congress Chief made controversial remarks regarding celebrating her party’s victory on the day when thousands of Hindus were butchered by Islamists of the Muslims Leagues on the streets of Kolkata.

“The BJP took India to darkness, it will be ‘Khela Hobe’ till it’s ousted from Centre,” she said in her speech that was telecast in various languages in different states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“Khela Hobe” – a slogan coined by Trinamool Congress leadership in the run-up to the Bengal elections earlier this year. However, inspired by the drivel, the Trinamool Congress cadres launched a series of attacks on opposition party workers, especially the BJP cadres, leading to several deaths in the state.

However, choosing the same day as Direct Action Day to celebrate the “Khela Hobe Diwas” has now reminded the people of the great Calcutta Killings of 1946.

The ‘Direct Action Day’ – the day when Hindus were butchered on the streets of Calcutta

In pursuance of its demand for Pakistan, Muslim League founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah had announced that they would be observing “Direct Action Day” on the 16th August 1946 throughout India. Bengal, the only province in India under Muslim League rule at that time, was apparently chosen by the Muslim League leadership as the suitable place to unleash terror on Hindus in the name of “Direct Action”.

On the 16th of August, 1946, Mohammad Ali Jinnah gave a call to fellow Muslims across India for a “Direct Action Day” on the streets of Kolkata (then Calcutta) and grandly proclaimed that they shall have “either a divided India or a destroyed India”. The terror that followed was nothing India had seen before.

Thousands of sword-wielding Muslims went on a killing spree, and nearly 10,000 people were killed and up to 15,000 wounded in a span of three days. The Direct Action Day, which resulted in the Great Calcutta Killings, is considered one of the most brutal violence unleashed by Islamists on Hindus in the last century.

However, it is shocking to know that Mamata Banerjee, who is receiving criticism for targeting her political opponents, has chosen the same day to send a message to the BJP. The announcement of “Khela Hobe Diwas” on August 16 has already instilled a panic among the Hindus of West Bengal, who are yet to recover from the post-poll violence horrors in the state.

BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee over “Khela Hobe Diwas” celebrations

Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta reminded that the Muslim League had launched its Direct Action Day and began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946.

Interesting @MamataOfficial has declared August 16 as “Khela hobe divas”. It is the day the Muslim League launched its Direct Action Day & began the Great Calcutta Killings in 1946. In today’s West Bengal, “Khela Hobe” has come to symbolise a wave of terror attacks on opponents. — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) July 21, 2021

“In today’s West Bengal, Khela Hobe has come to symbolise a wave of terror attacks on opponents,” he added.