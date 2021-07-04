Sunday, July 4, 2021
Rajasthan: 12-year-old minor girl gang-raped by Aazad, Waseem and Razzak, two arrested by police

OpIndia Staff
Gang rape/ Representative Image
4

A 12-year-old girl has been brutally gang-raped by three youths on June 29 at a village in the Ramgarh area of Alwar, Rajasthan.

According to the reports, the minor girl had gone to feed fodder to cattle on June 29 at around 9 PM. The accused, identified as Aazad, Waseem and Razzak, grabbed the minor girl and dragged her away from her home. The police said that the minor girl was gang-raped by the three youths and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody.

The minor girl, who was in a state of shock, did not share the incident with her parents. However, the parents of the girl noticed her being dull and enquired about her wellbeing. Finally, on Friday, the girl narrated the incident and informed her mother that three persons gang-raped her.

Later, the girl, along with her family, visited the police station and lodged an FIR in this connection, the officer added. The girl said to the police that her father is usually away from home since he works as a driver and that her mother is a daily wager.

A case has been lodged against the accused under appropriate sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

Om Prakash Meena, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Alwar (South), said that the girl’s medical examination had been completed. The police have recorded the statement of the victim. The police have arrested two of three accused, while the third accused is absconding following the incident. The police have launched a massive hunt to nab the accused persons.

Meanwhile, the accused’s family are pressurising the victim’s family asking them to withdraw the case and take some money instead.

“They are also threatening the family. We have now lodged the case and have assured the rape survivor and her family that the accused would be arrested soon. Raids were conducted at the residential premises of the accused, who are now on the run,” the police officer added.

