In another horrible attack on a Hindu temple, the deities of a Hindu temple in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, were found to be desecrated by miscreants. The idols of Goddesses Amman and Durga were found to be disrobed by the unknown miscreants, with semen ejaculated on the deities. This was the third time the temple was desecrated in recent times, causing widespread outrage among the devotees, who are also alleging police inaction.

The incident took place last month at Pancha Lingeswarar temple in Kondapuram village near Kaveripakkam in Tamil Nadu. Pancha Lingeswarar temple Nadu is a Shiva temple under the control of HRCE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) department of the Tamil Nadu government.

According to reports, when a caretaker reached the temple on June 20 to open it in the morning, he found that the locks of the Kamakshi Amman and Durga sannidhis were broken. When he looked inside, he was horrified to find that the murtis were disrobed and their sarees were found burnt on the floor. Moreover, the miscreants had also ejaculated on the disrobed murtis.

After the incident was discovered, devotees and members of Hindu Munnani lodged a complaint with the police, and also staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.

According to them, this was the third time the tome was desecrated in recent times. They alleged that while the temple is visited by devotees from various communities, some neo-converts living in the area could be behind the incident. Hindu Munnani and Viswa Hindu Parishad have also accused the HRCE Dept of failing to protect the temple despite repeated attacks on it. The departmental official responsible for the temple even refused to visit the temple after the incident, saying she had other more important works to do.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad state organizer Saravana Karthik said, “Whenever the DMK comes to power, crimes against Hindus and Hindu temples become rampant”.