Nandita Dutta, a model-cum-actor from adult OTT content, and her associate Mainak Ghosh have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly forcing young models into pornography either by luring them with a ‘break’ in OTT platforms or by threatening them.

The 30-year-old actress known as ‘Nancy Bhabhi’ in her semi-porn content was arrested from her home in Dum Dum. Her associate, Mainak Ghosh, was nabbed from his residence in Naktala. The duo was arrested after a complaint was filed against them by two young models at New Town police on July 26.

One of the complainants alleged that she was hustled into shooting a nude scene at Ballygunge studio and her friend was coerced into shooting in an adult video at a New Town hotel by the same group.

The arrest came on the heels of a porn racket busted by the Bidhannagar police in the New Town and Salt Lake area. The police arrested a photographer and a make-up artist in a separate but similar complaint last week.

As per the preliminary investigation by the police, the groups entrap women from lower-middle-class families struggling for work with quick money or threatening them with dire consequences and making false promises of providing a break.

The police is also investigating whether these porn rackets have a link to the Raj Kundra pornography case. They were produced before a Barasat court and were sent to police custody for a week.

“We are going to interrogate them for their accomplices and also to know other places where they conducted the shoots. We will also question them whether they used to sell videos and if they were a part of a larger porn racket,” said a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate.

According to TOI, Nandita Dutta and Ghosh have been charged under IPC sections 354B (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 354C (voyeurism), 500 (defamation), 509 (molestation), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 417 (cheating) and 469 (forgery).

Arrest of Raj Kundra in pornography case

On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on mobile application HotShot.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said, “Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”