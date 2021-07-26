A physiotherapist in Mumbai has alleged that her husband inserted objects into her vagina and tried to force her into pornography after she failed to conceive a child, says a Mid-Day report. According to the report, the woman has claimed that her husband did not consummate the marriage and her mother says that in-laws suggested that she get a Triple Talaq.

The woman married the accused in 2014. She says that on one occasions, he demanded that she provide him with photographs of her sisters. The victim’s aunt told Mid-Day, “She was being taunted for being unable to conceive but in reality, the accused has been unable to consummate the marriage.”

“One night, the accused live-streamed her over a video call with an unknown man while she was sleeping. This is the trigger for the case. She confided to her sisters in June,” she added. The woman says in the FIR, “When he inserted a foreign object into me, I did not tell anyone. But this encouraged him to push me into working as a porn star.”

The woman’s mother stated, “When I texted her in-laws, her father-in-law told me to get a triple talaq. Why should I go for triple talaq when it is illegal in India?” The woman is currently living with her parents. According to her mother, the in-laws are not returning her belongings and documents such as bank passbook, passport etc.

“We have registered an FIR and the probe is on. The accused husband has been arrested, his phone has been seized and sent for forensic analysis. Based on the forensic report, we will decide if IT Act is applicable,” Senior Inspector of Khar police, Gajanan Kabdule, has said.

The accused is the son of a prominent hotelier in Mumbai. He is a porn addict, reports say. The FIR has been lodged against the husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law. The woman is 29 years old. She is reportedly undergoing treatment for depression. Triple Talaq is banned in India by law.