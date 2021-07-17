‘Poet’ Munawwar Rana has said that he will leave Uttar Pradesh if Mahant Yogi Adityanath is reelected the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, terms and conditions apply. According to Munawwar Rana has said that he will leave the state if Yogi Adityanath is reelected Chief Minister with ‘help’ from AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rana said that the AIMIM and the BJP engages in mock battles in public so that the electorate can be polarised, which benefits the BJP. According to him, if Muslims in Uttar Pradesh have even a little bit of wisdom, then they will not vote for AIMIM. He said that if Muslims vote for AIMIM, then BJP will win the elections and Yogi Adityanath will be reelected Chief Minister.

Munawwar Rana also questioned the ATS operation in the state where members of an Al Qaeda affiliated group were arrested. He claimed the accused were so poor and an ‘ordinary pressure cooker’ was being presented as a bomb. He said that he often visits Pakistan and someday, he will buy a pressure cooker and he may be consequently accused of being associated with the Taliban and arrested for being a terrorist.

Rana also claimed that Muslims have 8 babies because they are scared 2 of their children will be branded terrorists and executed. He had also said that 2 will be executed due to terrorism charges, one will due to Covid-19, so at least one kid should be there for burial. He made the comments while speaking about a possible population control law.

Earlier in the day, we had reported that Rana’s daughter Uroosa Rana accused Uttar Pradesh Congress party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu of misbehaving with her when she went to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lucknow.