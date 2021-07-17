Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Uroosa Rana accused Uttar Pradesh Congress party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu of misbehaving with her when she went to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, Uroosa Rana, the daughter of controversial poet Munnawar Rana, said that she had gone to meet Priyanka Gandhi during a protest, however, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu misbehaved with her and asked her to go away.

“Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away,” Uroosa Rana.

Uroosa Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress’s women wing, claimed that Lallu sought her help during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year. She also added that she was “hurt” by the humiliating treatment meted out to her on Friday.

However, Lallu rejected Rana’s allegations and denied that any such thing happened. He said Rana was removed from the place that was reserved only for Priyanka Gandhi.

“Urusa is a party office-bearer, and there is no question of misbehaving with her. I myself introduced her to Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.

Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, is currently touring the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.