Saturday, July 17, 2021
HomePoliticsUroosa Rana, Munawwar Rana's daughter, says UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu misbehaved with...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Uroosa Rana, Munawwar Rana’s daughter, says UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu misbehaved with her when she went to meet Priyanka Gandhi

Uroosa Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress's women wing, claimed that Lallu sought her help during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year.

OpIndia Staff
Uroosa Rana (L) and Congress UP Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (R)
3

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Uroosa Rana accused Uttar Pradesh Congress party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu of misbehaving with her when she went to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the reports, Uroosa Rana, the daughter of controversial poet Munnawar Rana, said that she had gone to meet Priyanka Gandhi during a protest, however, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu misbehaved with her and asked her to go away.

“Before the dharna, when I went to greet Priyanka Gandhi, Lallu misbehaved with me and asked me to go away,” Uroosa Rana.

Uroosa Rana, who is the vice-president of the central zone of the Congress’s women wing, claimed that Lallu sought her help during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year. She also added that she was “hurt” by the humiliating treatment meted out to her on Friday.

However, Lallu rejected Rana’s allegations and denied that any such thing happened. He said Rana was removed from the place that was reserved only for Priyanka Gandhi.

“Urusa is a party office-bearer, and there is no question of misbehaving with her. I myself introduced her to Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.

Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, is currently touring the state ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,990FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com