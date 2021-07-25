On July 22, residents of Village Muththukheda, Sikandarpura, Tehsil Safipur of Behta Mujawar Police Station area, Unnao District in Uttar Pradesh, wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take action against members of a particular community as they tried to convert an educational institute into a religious place.

As per reports, people of a particular community have been trying to convert an educational institute into an illegal religious place in the village. Following this, around one and half dozen people from the Hindu community sent a complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding action in the same. The police were informed about the village’s tension, after which a team reached the village, and both parties reached a settlement. The police have registered a case against 42 persons from the village under Sections relevant to breach of peace.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that there are six Muslim and 35 Hindu families in the village. The Muslim families have been raising funds from outside to build an illegal mosque in the village at a site where an educational institution is already present. The complainant claimed that anti-social elements keep visiting the under-construction mosque that has been causing distress among the villagers. On July 21, the people from the Muslim community also tried to install mic and speakers on the educational institute in an attempt to convert it to a mosque, but the plan was postponed after the villagers raised an objection.

The complaint was shared on social media platform Twitter by Ashish Singh from Unnao. In reply to his tweet, Unnao Police replied that the construction work had been stopped by the police and preventive action has been taken against 17 persons. The educational institute has been running at the site for the last 15 years.

थाना बेहटा मुजावर पुलिस द्वारा निर्माण कार्य को रुकवा दिया गया है तथा 17 व्यक्तियों के विरुद्ध निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही की गई है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) July 24, 2021

Hindi Daily Jagran quoted Inderpal Singh, station in-charge of Behta Mujawar Police Station, saying that a settlement has been reached between both parties in front of the SDM. A ban has been imposed on any kind of construction at the site. As a preventive measure, action has been taken against 16 people from one community and 26 people from the other community to ensure peace in the region under Section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).