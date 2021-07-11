NIA raids multiple locations including a Darul Uloom in Kashmir Valley in terror funding case

As per reports, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided multiple locations in Kashmir Valley in connection with terror funding case. Some alleged accused persons have been arrested in different cases. Reports suggest that the raids took place in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla. A Darul Uloom affiliated with Darul Uloom Lucknow, in Nawabazar in Srinagar was one of the locations raided by NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF. Adnaan Ahmad Nadvi, son of Noor Din Bhat, a resident of Hawal who is the chairman of Darul Uloom, was arrested for further investigation.

In the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, raids were conducted at several locations, including Pushroo Achbal, Magray Pora Achabal, Sunsooma Achabal with the support of J&K Police and CRPF. Some important documents and laptops were also seized by NIA for further investigation. According to The Kashmir Walla, arrested accused include Javid Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Shaban Mir (23), resident of Sunsooma Achabal, Umar Bhat, son of Nissar Bhat, a resident of Magray Mohalla, Owais Ahmad Baht, son of Nissar Ah Bhat resident of Magray Mohall Achabal, Taveer Ah Bhat Son of Gul Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Goori Mohalla Achabl and Zeeshan Amin Malik, son of Mohammad Amin Malik, a resident of Pushroo Nowagam.

Notably, eleven government officials were recently dismissed on the charges of terror connection including two sons of Hizbul chief.