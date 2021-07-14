Pakistan: 10 including 4 Chinese nationals die in blast on a bus

At least 10 people have lost their lives and 39 injured after a bus carrying staff members working on Dasu Dam blew itself. Of the four dead, 4 are Chinese nationals.

As per Pakistani media, the blast occurred at around 7:30 AM on a bus carrying staffers from Barseen camp to the plant site. Foreign engineers, Frontier Corps personnel and local labourers were aboard the bus when the blast occurred. As of now, the cause of the blast cannot be ascertained.

The injured were being shifted to Upper Kohistan District Headquarter Hospital.

Dasu Dam is hydroelectric gravity dam under construction at Kohistan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. China’s Gezhouba Group Company Limited has undertaken main civil works.