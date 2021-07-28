Pakistan too has found its Azam Khan. As the pet dog of Gujranwala’s Divisional Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman went missing on Tuesday, the bureaucrat deployed the entire state machinery to trace it.

From public announcements to door-to-door searches, the entire police department and municipal corporation officials of Gujranwala literally went to each house in the city searching for the dog. In fact, an auto-rickshaw driver was also compelled to join the mission.

According to videos that have emerged, a loudspeaker was placed atop the auto-rickshaw and willingly or unwillingly, the driver was asked to cover every nook and corner of the town making announcements on a loop that the commissioner’s dog has gone missing. The loudspeaker blared threats, warning the abductor with a penalty and legal action.

This is not all, the local media houses and reporters aired messages that commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman’s dog had gone missing. They then appealed to the civilians that whoever recovers the ‘missing dog’ must immediately take it to the commissioner’s house or face strict legal action.

According to Pakistani media house Dawn, the pet animal apparently escaped from Gujranwala Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghuman’s residence because “the gates were left wide open”. Following the dog’s disappearance, the commissioner lodged an official complaint demanding a ‘house-to-house search.’

Sources familiar with the incident told Pakistan’s broadcasters that the lost dog is worth 400,000 Pakistani rupees which is a little above 1,84,000 in Indian rupees. Meanwhile, the Commissioner’s house help has been reprimanded for negligence. He was pulled up for leaving the main doors of the house open as a result of which the dog fled.

Basically, the entire city was made to come to a halt. Keeping aside all the official work, the entire state machinery kept searching for the dog the entire day on Tuesday. Despite this, the dog could not be traced, reported Hum TV.

