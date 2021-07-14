J&K: Pakistani LeT commander and 2 other terrorists neutralized in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama, curfew imposed

Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz along with two other terrorists have been gunned down in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Pulwama district.

As per a police official, a search operation was launched by a joint team of the police, army and Central Reserve Police Force on receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, added the police.

#Encounter has started at #Pulwama town. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 13, 2021

A curfew has been imposed in the town of Pulwama after the encounter broke out.

As per the Kashmir zone police, the operation is in progress with one or two more terrorists reportedly trapped. Incriminating evidence like arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

IED defused in Kulgam district

The security forces averted a massive tragedy by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Damjen area of Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday evening.

An IED was spotted under a Chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen, Qazigund. The area was immediately cordoned by police, army & CRPF. BDSs were pressed into action. IED was made safe & destructed in-situ. Case regd in PS Qazigund & investigation initiated@KashmirPolice — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) July 13, 2021

As per inputs, the IED was found under a Chinar tree on the outskirts of village Damjen following which a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area to defuse it. The area had been cordoned off to investigate the matter further.