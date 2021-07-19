Kenneth P. Vogel, journalist with the New York Times, has made some startling revelations regarding the NSO Group, owner of spyware Pegasus, which is at the thick of the alleged ‘snoopgate’. He said that until late 2019, NSO Group paid SKDK, a firm associated with Joe Biden adviser, for “advice”.

According to SKDK’s website, Anita Dunn is a founding-member of SKDK.

According to Vogel, NSO Group also paid Beacon Global Strategies, a firm founded by Jeremy Bash, an MSNBC analyst formerly with the CIA and former Pentagon Chief of Staff. The two firms apparently “provided communications & business strategy advice”.

It is pertinent to note that the payment to SKDK occurred before Joe Biden became the President of the United States. Also, NSO Group has threatened to sue The Wire for defamation.

As we had reported earlier, the information regarding the ‘snoopgate’ was provided to media organisations by Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, who have extensive links with the western establishment.

Forbidden Stories receives funds from organisations such as George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) and The Omidyar Group’s Luminate. Its donors have funded organisations in the past that produce regime change propaganda in order to justify the USA’s illegal wars in the Middle East.

The reports themselves do not have any evidence to suggest that the Indian Government was behind the spying of journalists and politicians and are based on conjectures.