Following the swearing-in ceremony of 43 new ministers inducted into the Narendra Modi government and the resignation of 12 ministers, the portfolio reshuffle of the union cabinet has been announced. While most existing ministers have retained their ministries, some changes have been made in some key ministries. The ministries vacated by the ministers who were dropped from the union ministry have been allocated to new and existing ministers.

New cabinet minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the ministries of Health & Family Welfare; and Chemicals & Fertilizers. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has given the Civil Aviation ministry, and the existing minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given two ministries, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has been given three big ministries, Railway minister, Communications, and Information & technology. Sarbanananda Sonowal has been made the minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and the AYUSH ministry. Narayan Rane has been given the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry.

Kiren Rijiju has been elevated to the post of the cabinet minister of Law and Justice, previously held by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhupender Yadav got the ministries of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment. Parshottam Rupala has been given the responsibility of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Raj Kumar Singh is the cabinet minister for Power, and New & Renewable Energy.

Anurag Singh Thakur is the new Information and Broadcasting minister, along with the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. G. Kishan Reddy has been given Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region ministries. The Textile Ministry has been transferred from Smriti Irani to Piyush Goyal, who lost the Railway ministry to Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PM Modi has kept the Science and Technology ministry, while the responsibility of the newly formed ministry of Cooperation has been given to home minister Amit Shah.

The Modi government now has 78 ministers. This includes 30 cabinet ministers, 2 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 45 Ministers of State, apart from the PM himself. The number of MoS with Independent Charge has come down significantly, as most of them have been promoted to cabinet ranks. Here is the full list of ministers in the union council of ministers, along with their ministries.

Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Raj Nath Singh Minister of Defence 2. Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation 3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari Minister of Road Transport and Highways 4. Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs 5. Narendra Singh Tomar Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 6. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Minister of External Affairs 7. Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs 8. Smriti Zubin Irani Minister of Women and Child Development 9. Piyush Goyal Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles 10. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 11. Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines 12. Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 13. Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH 14. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs 15. Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 16. Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj 17. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Minister of Civil Aviation 18. Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel 19. Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology 20. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Minister of Food Processing Industries 21. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Minister of Jal Shakti

22. Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice 23. Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy 24. Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs 25. Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 26. Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment 27. Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey Minister of Heavy Industries 28. Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 29. G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region 30. Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2. Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE