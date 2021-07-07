Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers, reshuffles some existing ministries: Details

While most existing ministers have retained their ministries, some changes have been made in some key ministries

OpIndia Staff
Following the swearing-in ceremony of 43 new ministers inducted into the Narendra Modi government and the resignation of 12 ministers, the portfolio reshuffle of the union cabinet has been announced. While most existing ministers have retained their ministries, some changes have been made in some key ministries. The ministries vacated by the ministers who were dropped from the union ministry have been allocated to new and existing ministers.

New cabinet minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the ministries of Health & Family Welfare; and Chemicals & Fertilizers. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has given the Civil Aviation ministry, and the existing minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given two ministries, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has been given three big ministries, Railway minister, Communications, and Information & technology. Sarbanananda Sonowal has been made the minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and the AYUSH ministry. Narayan Rane has been given the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry.

Kiren Rijiju has been elevated to the post of the cabinet minister of Law and Justice, previously held by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhupender Yadav got the ministries of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment. Parshottam Rupala has been given the responsibility of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Raj Kumar Singh is the cabinet minister for Power, and New & Renewable Energy.

Anurag Singh Thakur is the new Information and Broadcasting minister, along with the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. G. Kishan Reddy has been given Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region ministries. The Textile Ministry has been transferred from Smriti Irani to Piyush Goyal, who lost the Railway ministry to Ashwini Vaishnaw.

PM Modi has kept the Science and Technology ministry, while the responsibility of the newly formed ministry of Cooperation has been given to home minister Amit Shah.

The Modi government now has 78 ministers. This includes 30 cabinet ministers, 2 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 45 Ministers of State, apart from the PM himself. The number of MoS with Independent Charge has come down significantly, as most of them have been promoted to cabinet ranks. Here is the full list of ministers in the union council of ministers, along with their ministries.

Narendra ModiPrime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Raj Nath SinghMinister of Defence
2. Amit ShahMinister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
3. Nitin Jairam GadkariMinister of Road Transport and Highways
4. Nirmala SitharamanMinister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
5.Narendra Singh TomarMinister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
6.Dr. Subrahmanyam JaishankarMinister of External Affairs
7.Arjun MundaMinister of Tribal Affairs
8.Smriti Zubin IraniMinister of Women and Child Development
9.Piyush GoyalMinister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
10.Dharmendra PradhanMinister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
11.Pralhad JoshiMinister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
12.Narayan Tatu RaneMinister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
13.Sarbananda SonowalMinister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
14.Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinister of Minority Affairs
15.Dr. Virendra KumarMinister of Social Justice and Empowerment
16.Giriraj SinghMinister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
17.Jyotiraditya M. ScindiaMinister of Civil Aviation
18.Ramchandra Prasad SinghMinister of Steel
19.Ashwini VaishnawMinister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
20.Pashu Pati Kumar ParasMinister of Food Processing Industries
21.Gajendra Singh ShekhawatMinister of Jal Shakti

22.		Kiren RijijuMinister of Law and Justice
23.Raj Kumar SinghMinister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
24.Hardeep Singh PuriMinister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
25.Mansukh MandaviyaMinister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
26.Bhupender YadavMinister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
27.Dr. Mahendra Nath PandeyMinister of Heavy Industries
28.Parshottam RupalaMinister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
29.G. Kishan ReddyMinister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
30.Anurag Singh ThakurMinister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1.Rao Inderjit SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
2.Dr. Jitendra SinghMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Shripad Yesso NaikMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
2. Faggansingh KulasteMinister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
3. Prahalad Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
4. Ashwini Kumar ChoubeyMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
5. Arjun Ram MeghwalMinister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
6.General (Retd.) V. K. SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
7. Krishan PalMinister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
8. Danve Raosaheb DadaraoMinister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
9. Ramdas AthawaleMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
10.Sadhvi Niranjan JyotiMinister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
11.Dr. Sanjeev Kumar BalyanMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
12. Nityanand RaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
13. Pankaj ChaowdharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
14. Anupriya Singh PatelMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
15.Prof. S. P. Singh BaghelMinister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
16. Rajeev ChandrasekharMinister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
17.Su Shobha KarandlajeMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
18. Bhanu Pratap Singh VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
19. Darshana Vikram JardoshMinister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
20. V. MuraleedharanMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
21. Meenakashi LekhiMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
22. Som ParkashMinister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
23. Renuka Singh SarutaMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
24. Rameswar TeliMinister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
25. Kailash ChoudharyMinister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
26. Annpurna DeviMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
27. A. NarayanaswamyMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28. Kaushal KishoreMinister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
29. Ajay BhattMinister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
30. B. L. VermaMinister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
31. Ajay KumarMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
32. Devusinh ChauhanMinister of State in the Ministry of Communications
33. Bhagwanth KhubaMinister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
34. Kapil Moreshwar PatilMinister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
35.Su Pratima BhoumikMinister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
36.Dr. Subhas SarkarMinister of State in the Ministry of Education
37.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao KaradMinister of State in the Ministry of Finance
38.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan SinghMinister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
39.Dr. Bharati Pravin PawarMinister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
40. Bishweswar TuduMinister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
41. Shantanu ThakurMinister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
42.Dr. Munjapara MahendrabhaiMinister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
43. John BarlaMinister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
44.Dr. L. MuruganMinister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
45. Nisith PramanikMinister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

