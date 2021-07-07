Following the swearing-in ceremony of 43 new ministers inducted into the Narendra Modi government and the resignation of 12 ministers, the portfolio reshuffle of the union cabinet has been announced. While most existing ministers have retained their ministries, some changes have been made in some key ministries. The ministries vacated by the ministers who were dropped from the union ministry have been allocated to new and existing ministers.
New cabinet minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the ministries of Health & Family Welfare; and Chemicals & Fertilizers. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has given the Civil Aviation ministry, and the existing minister Hardeep Singh Puri has given two ministries, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Housing & Urban Affairs.
Ashwini Vaishnaw has been given three big ministries, Railway minister, Communications, and Information & technology. Sarbanananda Sonowal has been made the minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, and the AYUSH ministry. Narayan Rane has been given the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry.
Kiren Rijiju has been elevated to the post of the cabinet minister of Law and Justice, previously held by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Bhupender Yadav got the ministries of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Labour & Employment. Parshottam Rupala has been given the responsibility of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Raj Kumar Singh is the cabinet minister for Power, and New & Renewable Energy.
Anurag Singh Thakur is the new Information and Broadcasting minister, along with the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. G. Kishan Reddy has been given Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region ministries. The Textile Ministry has been transferred from Smriti Irani to Piyush Goyal, who lost the Railway ministry to Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PM Modi has kept the Science and Technology ministry, while the responsibility of the newly formed ministry of Cooperation has been given to home minister Amit Shah.
The Modi government now has 78 ministers. This includes 30 cabinet ministers, 2 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 45 Ministers of State, apart from the PM himself. The number of MoS with Independent Charge has come down significantly, as most of them have been promoted to cabinet ranks. Here is the full list of ministers in the union council of ministers, along with their ministries.
|Narendra Modi
|Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister
CABINET MINISTERS
|1.
|Raj Nath Singh
|Minister of Defence
|2.
|Amit Shah
|Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
|3.
|Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|4.
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
|5.
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|6.
|Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|Minister of External Affairs
|7.
|Arjun Munda
|Minister of Tribal Affairs
|8.
|Smriti Zubin Irani
|Minister of Women and Child Development
|9.
|Piyush Goyal
|Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles
|10.
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|11.
|Pralhad Joshi
|Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
|12.
|Narayan Tatu Rane
|Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|13.
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of AYUSH
|14.
|Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|Minister of Minority Affairs
|15.
|Dr. Virendra Kumar
|Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|16.
|Giriraj Singh
|Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
|17.
|Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
|Minister of Civil Aviation
|18.
|Ramchandra Prasad Singh
|Minister of Steel
|19.
|Ashwini Vaishnaw
|Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
|20.
|Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
|Minister of Food Processing Industries
|21.
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|Minister of Jal Shakti
22.
|Kiren Rijiju
|Minister of Law and Justice
|23.
|Raj Kumar Singh
|Minister of Power; and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
|24.
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
|25.
|Mansukh Mandaviya
|Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|26.
|Bhupender Yadav
|Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment
|27.
|Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
|Minister of Heavy Industries
|28.
|Parshottam Rupala
|Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|29.
|G. Kishan Reddy
|Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
|30.
|Anurag Singh Thakur
|Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
|1.
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|2.
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
|Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
MINISTERS OF STATE
|1.
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|2.
|Faggansingh Kulaste
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|3.
|Prahalad Singh Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
|4.
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|5.
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
|6.
|General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
|7.
|Krishan Pal
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
|8.
|Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
|9.
|Ramdas Athawale
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|10.
|Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|11.
|Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|12.
|Nityanand Rai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|13.
|Pankaj Chaowdhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|14.
|Anupriya Singh Patel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|15.
|Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
|16.
|Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|17.
|Su Shobha Karandlaje
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|18.
|Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|19.
|Darshana Vikram Jardosh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
|20.
|V. Muraleedharan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|21.
|Meenakashi Lekhi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture
|22.
|Som Parkash
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|23.
|Renuka Singh Saruta
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|24.
|Rameswar Teli
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
|25.
|Kailash Choudhary
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|26.
|Annpurna Devi
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|27.
|A. Narayanaswamy
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|28.
|Kaushal Kishore
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|29.
|Ajay Bhatt
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism
|30.
|B. L. Verma
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
|31.
|Ajay Kumar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|32.
|Devusinh Chauhan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
|33.
|Bhagwanth Khuba
|Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|34.
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|35.
|Su Pratima Bhoumik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|36.
|Dr. Subhas Sarkar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|37.
|Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|38.
|Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
|Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|39.
|Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|40.
|Bishweswar Tudu
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti
|41.
|Shantanu Thakur
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|42.
|Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of AYUSH
|43.
|John Barla
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
|44.
|Dr. L. Murugan
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
|45.
|Nisith Pramanik
|Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports