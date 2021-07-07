On Wednesday (July 7), a total of 43 leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are taking oath as Ministers in the Narendra Modi government. The oath-taking ceremony started at 6 pm at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the first cabinet reshuffle since the BJP formed the government in May 2019. Among the 43 ministers who took oath, 15 are cabinet ministers, and the rest 28 are ministers of state.

Watch Union Cabinet expansion live as 43 leaders set to take oath as Ministers: https://t.co/I06pIGhoTk pic.twitter.com/gusaXXh1Oi — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 7, 2021

While most of the ministers are new inductions in the ministry, seven existing ministers of state are also taking oath as cabinet ministers, as they have been promoted as cabinet ministers. They are Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, Raj Kumar Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Although 43 new ministers took oath today, the strength of the Modi government will go up by 24 only. This is because, among the 43 ministers who took the oath, 7 are existing Ministers of State promoted to cabinet rank. Apart from that, 12 ministers have resigned from the union ministry today.

The first to take the oath of office and secrecy was former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, followed by former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Senior BJP leader Dr. Virendra Kumar and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia were sworn in next.

Here is the full list of new ministers who are taking oath today:

Cabinet ministers

Narayan Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Bhupender Yadav Parshottam Rupala G. Kishan Reddy Anurag Singh Thakur

Ministers of State

Pankaj Choudhary Anupriya Singh Patel Satya Pal Singh Baghel Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shobha Karandlaje Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annapurna Devi A Narayanaswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt B. L Verma Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil Pratima Bhowmik Subhas Sarkar Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu Shantanu Thakur Manjupara Mahendrabhai John Barla L. Murugan Nisith Pramanik

List of Cabinet Ministers who have resigned

Earlier today, as many as 12 ministers tendered their resignations.