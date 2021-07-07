Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Updated:

Cabinet Reshuffle: The new ministers of the Narendra Modi government take oath of office and secrecy at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

The first to take the oath of office and secrecy was former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, followed by former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

OpIndia Staff
43 NDA leaders sworn-in as Cabinet Ministers by President of India
PM Modi and new Cabinet inductees
479

On Wednesday (July 7), a total of 43 leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are taking oath as Ministers in the Narendra Modi government. The oath-taking ceremony started at 6 pm at the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is the first cabinet reshuffle since the BJP formed the government in May 2019. Among the 43 ministers who took oath, 15 are cabinet ministers, and the rest 28 are ministers of state.

While most of the ministers are new inductions in the ministry, seven existing ministers of state are also taking oath as cabinet ministers, as they have been promoted as cabinet ministers. They are Anurag Thakur, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy, Raj Kumar Singh and Mansukh Mandaviya.

Although 43 new ministers took oath today, the strength of the Modi government will go up by 24 only. This is because, among the 43 ministers who took the oath, 7 are existing Ministers of State promoted to cabinet rank. Apart from that, 12 ministers have resigned from the union ministry today.

The first to take the oath of office and secrecy was former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane, followed by former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Senior BJP leader Dr. Virendra Kumar and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia were sworn in next.

Here is the full list of new ministers who are taking oath today:

Cabinet ministers

  1. Narayan Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur

Ministers of State

  1. Pankaj Choudhary
  2. Anupriya Singh Patel
  3. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  5. Shobha Karandlaje
  6. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  7. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  8. Meenakshi Lekhi
  9. Annapurna Devi
  10. A Narayanaswamy
  11. Kaushal Kishore
  12. Ajay Bhatt
  13. B. L Verma
  14. Ajay Kumar
  15. Chauhan Devusinh
  16. Bhagwanth Khuba
  17. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  18. Pratima Bhowmik
  19. Subhas Sarkar
  20. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  21. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  22. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  23. Bishweswar Tudu
  24. Shantanu Thakur
  25. Manjupara Mahendrabhai
  26. John Barla
  27. L. Murugan
  28. Nisith Pramanik

List of Cabinet Ministers who have resigned

Earlier today, as many as 12 ministers tendered their resignations.

  1. Prakash javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting
  2. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Law and JusticeHarsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare
  3. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Human Resource Development
  4. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare
  5. Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment
  6. Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 
  7. Debasree Chaudhuri, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development
  8. Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology
  9. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment
  10. Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  11. Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
  12. Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

