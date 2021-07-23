On Friday, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him about the continuing political violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress workers against BJP cadres in the state.

According to the reports, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said that the post-poll carnage is not over in the state nearly two months after the assembly elections. Suvendu also said that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the grave situation in the state and added that Home Minister Amit Shah is currently assessing the situation.

Post-poll violence is still going on (in West Bengal). As a Leader of Opposition, I met Home Minister in this regard and he’s assessing the situation: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP pic.twitter.com/3QY3Jjn9li — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah comes days after BJP leaders had staged a protest against the ruling TMC party over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. BJP Bengal President Dilip Kumar led the protest at Rajghat, Kolkata.

The BJP protested against Mamata Banerjee-led government after 38 of its workers were killed in West Bengal since the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power in the state on May 2.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal eclipsed 1946 Calcutta killings: Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari, paying his tributes to those killed in the political violence unleashed by the TMC, had said that the continuing violence in the state for the past two months has eclipsed the great Calcutta killings of 1946.

The BJP leader said TMC goons have killed more than 30 party workers since May 5, when the Mamata Banerjee government returned to power in the state for the third time. Observing Shahid Shraddhanjali Divas in memory of the workers killed in the violence, the BJP strongman also said that the observations made by the NHRC in its report on post-poll violence have “shaken the world”.

“We expect the judiciary to take action after taking into consideration the NHRC report, which has just exposed the tip of the iceberg. Such a report will put anyone with a sane mind to shame. What happened in Bengal over the past two months has eclipsed the great Calcutta killings of 1946, Noakhali riots and the Sikh killings,” he said.

In its report, after visiting 311 spots in 20 days and carrying out an extensive inquiry in the matter, the National Human Rights Commission had concluded that the current situation of the state is a manifestation of the “Law of Ruler”, instead of “Rule of Law”. It added that the loss of faith in state administration among victims is very evident.