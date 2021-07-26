Monday, July 26, 2021
Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament to protest against farm laws, triggers hilarious jokes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament to protest against the farm laws.

While it is not yet clear if the senior Congress leader is in violation of traffic rules over licence to drive an agricultural tractor on roads of Delhi, his stunt led to a flurry of jokes on the Wayanad MP.

Netizens also tagged Delhi Traffic Police to issue challan to Rahul Gandhi in case he is in violation of traffic rules if he does not have the licence to drive the tractor.

Netizens also pointed out the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi for driving a fuel guzzler tractor even as prices of fuel skyrocket.

And how this is a family tradition.

That Rahul Gandhi chose to do petty politics on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also noted by netizens.

Did you know between 2004 and 2009 during the first term of the UPA led by Congress, there was no celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas?

People also pointed out how the stunt by Rahul Gandhi appears more like a buildup to more protests ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day on 15th August.

Gandhi claimed that the union government is ‘suppressing’ voice of ‘farmers’ who have been blocking Delhi borders since over 7 months now. He again claimed that the new laws, which allows the farmers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone they wish to, while maintaining to keep the minimum support price option intact, is to benefit only 2-3 businessmen. This allegation has no basis but has been repeated over and over that rebutting it also seems pointless.

