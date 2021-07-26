Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to Parliament to protest against farm laws, triggers hilarious jokes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament to protest against the farm laws.

.@RahulGandhi arrives on a tractor – asks for repeal of farm laws pic.twitter.com/T33Amn73Xr — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) July 26, 2021

While it is not yet clear if the senior Congress leader is in violation of traffic rules over licence to drive an agricultural tractor on roads of Delhi, his stunt led to a flurry of jokes on the Wayanad MP.

But still this is best image so far pic.twitter.com/TdUIL4lW8L — JK MODIfied 🇮🇳🚩🕉️💯 (@MoDiLeher) July 26, 2021

Netizens also tagged Delhi Traffic Police to issue challan to Rahul Gandhi in case he is in violation of traffic rules if he does not have the licence to drive the tractor.

@dtptraffic do he have licance to drive a tractor? I think a special licance need to drive a tractor.



Of not chalan to banta hai@KapilMishra_IND @TajinderBagga @sambitswaraj — Munish sharma (@manusaroch1) July 26, 2021

@dtptraffic please confirm if he has a valid tractor driving license — Kartik Virmani (@virmanikartik) July 26, 2021

Netizens also pointed out the hypocrisy of Rahul Gandhi for driving a fuel guzzler tractor even as prices of fuel skyrocket.

Not protesting today against fuel prices hike because he is driving a guzzler , woh next hoga on a Mercedes brand bicycle .What an entertainer 😍 https://t.co/6F72nlNvRH — Design Bandit (@arroworks) July 26, 2021

And how this is a family tradition.

That Rahul Gandhi chose to do petty politics on Kargil Vijay Diwas was also noted by netizens.

Did you know between 2004 and 2009 during the first term of the UPA led by Congress, there was no celebration of Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Andolan built up before 26th Jan.



Now Andolan built up.before 15th August.



Predictable. — Varadraj Adya (@varadadya) July 26, 2021

People also pointed out how the stunt by Rahul Gandhi appears more like a buildup to more protests ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day on 15th August.

Gandhi claimed that the union government is ‘suppressing’ voice of ‘farmers’ who have been blocking Delhi borders since over 7 months now. He again claimed that the new laws, which allows the farmers the freedom to sell their produce to anyone they wish to, while maintaining to keep the minimum support price option intact, is to benefit only 2-3 businessmen. This allegation has no basis but has been repeated over and over that rebutting it also seems pointless.