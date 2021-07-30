In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, so-called ‘farmer protestors’ have reportedly attacked and assaulted BJP leader Kailash Meghwal. As per reports, Meghwal had arrived to participate in a BJP protest agains irrigation and inflation.

Rajasthan: Farmers protesting in Sri Ganganagar against the Central Government's three farm laws, tore the clothes of BJP leader Kailash Meghwal. The leader had arrived to participate in a BJP protest over inflation and irrigation when the incident took place.

The ‘farmer-protestors’ assaulted and tore the clothes of the BJP leader.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the videos, the BJP leader can be seen surrounded and being assaulted by an angry, violent mob. Several persons can be seen pushing, shoving him and tearing his clothes while two police personnel run to rescue the BJP leader.

BJP Leader Kailash Meghwal Beaten and his Clothes Torn by Alleged Farmers in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Meghwal is the chief of BJP’s SC Morcha in Rajasthan.

As per reports, BJP had organised a protest against the Rajasthan government near the DM’s office in Sri Ganganagar. The program was opposed by members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha who started sloganeering against the BJP near the venue. When Meghwal arrived, they farmer protestors reportedly got agitated seeing the BJP symbols with the leader. Meghwal was attacked and shoved around by a violent mob of SKU members.

Speaking to OpIndia, BJP’s Rajasthan spokesperson condemned the incident. He stated that Meghwal is thread of BJP’s SC Morcha and the attack was against a Dalit person. He added that in the name of ‘farmer protests’ such incidents of mob violence are condemnable. He also blamed the Rajasthan government for failing to maintain law and order.