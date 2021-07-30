Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeCrimeRajasthan: 'Farmer protestors' from Samyukt Kisan Morcha attack and assault BJP's SC leader Kailash...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: ‘Farmer protestors’ from Samyukt Kisan Morcha attack and assault BJP’s SC leader Kailash Meghwal

Meghwal had arrived to participate in a protest organised by the BJP at Sri Ganganagar collectorate office. He was surrounded by a mob of so-called 'farmer protestors' of the SKU and was assaulted.

OpIndia Staff
Rajatshan: BJP's SC Morcha leader attacked and assaulted by mob of farmer protestors
Kailash Meghwal attacked by mob, image via Patrika
11

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, so-called ‘farmer protestors’ have reportedly attacked and assaulted BJP leader Kailash Meghwal. As per reports, Meghwal had arrived to participate in a BJP protest agains irrigation and inflation.

The ‘farmer-protestors’ assaulted and tore the clothes of the BJP leader.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In the videos, the BJP leader can be seen surrounded and being assaulted by an angry, violent mob. Several persons can be seen pushing, shoving him and tearing his clothes while two police personnel run to rescue the BJP leader.

Meghwal is the chief of BJP’s SC Morcha in Rajasthan.

As per reports, BJP had organised a protest against the Rajasthan government near the DM’s office in Sri Ganganagar. The program was opposed by members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha who started sloganeering against the BJP near the venue. When Meghwal arrived, they farmer protestors reportedly got agitated seeing the BJP symbols with the leader. Meghwal was attacked and shoved around by a violent mob of SKU members.

Speaking to OpIndia, BJP’s Rajasthan spokesperson condemned the incident. He stated that Meghwal is thread of BJP’s SC Morcha and the attack was against a Dalit person. He added that in the name of ‘farmer protests’ such incidents of mob violence are condemnable. He also blamed the Rajasthan government for failing to maintain law and order.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan news, Kailash Meghwal BJP, BJP leaders
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,815FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com