A 20-year-old girl from Alwar was gang-raped for two years after the police failed to act on her complaint filed in 2019. As per reports, the first incident took place in 2019, however, the police failed to take any action against the perpetrators leading to a series of assaults on the victim.

The girl in April 2019 was on her way to appear for an exam when she was kidnapped by a group of men. The victim was then taken to a secluded spot where she was made to consume a drink laced with sedatives. The girl fell unconscious after which she was gang-raped, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

The victim had approached the Malakhera police station in Alwar in May 2019 itself to register a case against the perpetrators, however, the police failed to file an FIR or take any action.

One of the perpetrators then sent her a video of the incident and blackmailed her for leaking the video. Over the next two years, the accused persons kept sexually exploiting her repeatedly by blackmail, threatenig to reelase the video of the incident.

One of the accused, named Gautam Saini on June 25 again blackmailed the victim to meet him if she did not want the video to be sent to her family members. Reports suggest that the victim changed her sim-card after which the perpetrator released her video on social media.

The woman was then forced to approach the Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam and file a complaint at the Mahila police station in Alwar district. Following this, a complaint was filed at the Malakhera police station on June 28.

The police recorded statements on Thursday after the victim’s medical check-up. The police have also initiated an inspection of the site where the incident took place.

Gautam Saini, Bhairu Jat, and another accused named Vikas alias Vikki have been arrested by the police. The police have stated that they are also tracing the persons who have shared the blackmail video on social media and will initiate action under relevant sections. Another accused named Deepak is on the run.

Additionally, Alwar (rural) circle officer Amit Singh has also ordered a separate inquiry on the negligence of the police and assured that action will be taken against police personnel if they are found to be guilty.