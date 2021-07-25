A 16-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and blackmailed on the basis of a video clip shot by three men in Bikaner district, Rajasthan, reports Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar.

The teenager’s father lodged a complaint at Jaynarayan Vyas (JNV) colony police station in Bikaner, alleging that Taufeen Naych alias Vicky, a resident of Old Ginani, along with his two aides, befriended his daughter on social media and raped her multiple times during the period from 22 January 2021 to 13 July 2021. He said that after befriending his daughter, the three youths one day entered his house and made obscene videos and photos of his daughter. They then used these personal photos and video to blackmail her for sexual favours.

At first, the girl was too scared to speak out, but finally, she decided to break her silence and confide in her parents, who, in turn, approached the police to lodge a complaint against the three accused.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the investigation has been handed over to CO Sadar Pawan Bhadauria, who confirmed that efforts are being made to nab the accused how are on the run.

Rajasthan is not new to such incidents of atrocities on women. Earlier this month, OpIndia had reported how Alwar in Rajasthan has turned into a hotspot for crime against women. We listed out several such cases where women including minors were brutally raped in the region.

Meanwhile, the Mewat region, which falls over Rajasthan and Haryana, has also been a hotbed of organised crime, cattle smuggling and illegal Rohingyas. Several cases of attempted love jihad and forced conversion of non-Muslim into Islam have come to the fore from this region.