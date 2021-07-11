Days after a 12-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped in the Ramgarh area of Alwar, two separate cases of rape have now come to light from the same region.

On July 4, a 19-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by 7 men, before being dumped on the roadside. A case was registered with the MIA police on July 5. According to the victim’s brother, the girl had gone to look after the cattle in their house at around 11:30 pm. At that time, three accused, namely, Tahir Ali, Saddam and Sajjid were drinking nearby. They abducted the victim and took her to Tahir’s house, where each of them took turns to rape her.

The victim was then taken to Saankjala village, where she was raped against by Tahir’s aides Wasim and Parvez. She was further raped by Chatur and Arbaaz in the Diwakari village of Alwar. The ordeal lasted for several hours, starting from the night of July 4 to the morning of July 5. While speaking about the case, a senior police official said, “We have now asked DSP (South) Om Prakash Meena to investigate the case. Medical examination of the girl was over and her statements are pending.”

Besides, a minor girl aged 16 was also abducted and raped in the Ramgarh area of Alwar. A case was registered on Thursday (July 8) after the victim was kidnapped and raped by several people in Kishangarh bas. The cops informed, “Villagers had caught three persons in this connection. Father of the girl was intimated by the police.” Reportedly, the villagers had caught 3 accused but the girl’s father had complained about police inaction. Om Prakash Meena has however assured that the victim’s statemennt will be recorded after her medical examination.

Alwar witnesses a drastic rise in rape cases

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped by three youths on June 29 at a village in the Ramgarh area of Alwar in Rajasthan. The minor girl had gone to feed fodder to cattle on June 29 at around 9 PM. The accused, identified as Aazad, Waseem and Razzak, grabbed the minor girl and dragged her away from her home. The police said that the minor girl was gang-raped by the three youths and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anybody.

The minor girl, who was in a state of shock, did not share the incident with her parents. However, the parents of the girl noticed her being dull and enquired about her wellbeing. Finally, on Friday, the girl narrated the incident and informed her mother that three persons gang-raped her. Later, the girl, along with her family, visited the police station and lodged an FIR in this connection under appropriate sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

In another incident, a 20-year-old girl from Alwar was gang-raped for two years after the police failed to act on her complaint filed in 2019. As per reports, the first incident took place in 2019, however, the police failed to take any action against the perpetrators leading to a series of assaults on the victim. The girl in April 2019 was on her way to appear for an exam when she was kidnapped by a group of men. The victim was then taken to a secluded spot where she was made to consume a drink laced with sedatives. The girl fell unconscious after which she was gang-raped.

The victim had approached the Malakhera police station in Alwar in May 2019 itself to register a case against the perpetrators, however, the police failed to file an FIR or take any action. One of the perpetrators then sent her a video of the incident and blackmailed her for leaking the video. Over the next two years, the accused persons kept sexually exploiting her repeatedly by blackmail, threatening to release the video of the incident.

Alwar, close to Mewat, is the hotbed of organised crimes

Mewat region, which falls over Rajasthan and Haryana, has been a hotbed of organised crime, cattle smuggling and illegal Rohingyas.

Earlier in February 2020, a gang-rape incident with a married woman was reported in a village in Tawadu, Mewat. The woman was abducted in September 2019 and held captive until she broke out of her captivity in on January 15, 2020. She had accused five men of kidnapping and gang-raping her for months. The woman alleged that while she was held captive, she was administered drugs by her captors and gang-raped. She also alleged that her kidnappers shot pornographic videos and threatened her of releasing them on the internet.

In September 2020, a 15-year-old teenager was abducted, drugged, and subsequently raped by 3 men—Ismail, Irshad and Sahir. The girl was gang-raped and tortured for over 28 hours in Pinangwa village of Nuh. The accused were known to the girl. According to the victim, when she had gone out in the morning to relieve herself, one of them, Ismail, lured her into going with him in a millet field nearby where he raped her. About 2 hours later, another one, Sahir came who raped her. Later, Irshad came and forced himself on her. The girl in her statement had said that she was drugged by the men before they raped her.

In October last year, a terrifying incident of attempted love jihad and forced conversion of non-Muslim into Islam came to the fore with the blood-curdling murder of a 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar in Faridabad. She was shot dead in broad daylight by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad earlier this week. One of the two assailants, Tauseef was harassing her and making advances at Nikita. She had filed a complaint of molestation and harassment against Tauseef last month and a compromise was reached later.

An FIR was filed by Nikita just a day before her murder, against the accused Tauseef harassing her and trying to convert her to Islam. The shocking incident was caught on camera, visuals of which had gone instantly viral in the aftermath of the brutal killing. Touseef and his accomplice Rehan were arrested by the police. The prime accused of Tomar’s murder, Touseef, belonged to Mewat, a region infamous for rampant abductions, rapes, and forcible religious conversions of Hindu and Dalit women into Islam by the radical Muslim inhabitants.