On July 6, the Ministry of External Affairs issued an official statement regarding the death of Bhima Koregaon violence accused Stan Swamy. The 84-year-old Stan Lourduswamy, commonly known as Stan Swamy, was an undertrial prisoner.

In the statement, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that he was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following due process under the law. He further added that Stan’s bail application was rejected by the court based on the specific nature of charges against him.

Our response to media queries on the demise of Father Stan Swamy:https://t.co/ENobB6wR2Y pic.twitter.com/HQWnmQt9sR — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 6, 2021

The Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he received all possible medical attention since May 28. The statement read, “India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens.”

Full statement by MEA

“We have seen reports on the demise of Father Stan Swamy.

2. Father Stan Swamy was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency following due process under the law. Because of the specific nature of charges against him, his bail applications were rejected by the courts. Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law.

3. In view of Father Stan Swamy’s ailing health, the Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he was receiving all possible medical attention since May 28. His health and medical treatment was being closely monitored by the courts. He passed away on July 5 following medical complications.

4. India’s democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state-level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society. India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens.”

UNHRC had ‘criticized’ death during imprisonment

As the Left-leaning mainstream media and Left-liberals created a hue and cry over the death of the 84-year-old accused Stam Swamy, United Nations Human Rights Commission had issued a statement in which they said they are ‘deeply saddened and disturbed by the death’ by his death.

The spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell, said, “In light of the continued, severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more urgent that States, including India, release every person detained without a sufficient legal basis, including those detained simply for expressing critical or dissenting views. This would be in line with the Indian judiciary’s calls to decongest the prisons.”

The statement further added, “We stress, once again, the High Commissioner’s call on the Government of India to ensure that no one is detained for exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, of peaceful assembly and of association.”

Interestingly, the UN’s statement lacked two important points. First, Stan was arrested for his role in Bhima Koregaon violence. As per the investigation agencies, he was the key conspirator in the Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon violence case. He was not arrested for “peacefully protesting”. The second point that the statement missed was that he was getting treatment for the ailments at one of the top hospitals in Mumbai.