Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeSportsCricketEx-Cricketer Suresh Raina asserts his Brahmin identity, gets attacked on social media
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Ex-Cricketer Suresh Raina asserts his Brahmin identity, gets attacked on social media

Many, however, supported him in his right to assert his identity in a democracy that is India.

OpIndia Staff
Suresh Raina asserts his Brahmin identity, gets attacked on social media
510

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina landed in a controversy after after a commentary during Tamil Nadu Premiere League (TNPL) where he asserted his Brahmin identity and said that he relates to the culture of Chennai. He has been an integral part of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was speaking about his connection with Chennai.

Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said, “I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there.”

However, he was subsequently attacked on Twitter where he was accused of being ‘casteist’.

Along with Raina, other cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja were also attacked for asserting their identity.

However, Raina also got support for taking pride in his identity. Many called out the abusers who were attacking Raina a harmless remark that got them riled up.

People also pointed out the hypocrisy of those calling out Raina for wearing his identity on his sleeves.

Raina will be playing the remaining matches with the CSK in concluding season of the IPL which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in UAE.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssuresh raina, suresh raina brahmin, suresh raina brahmin
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
561,774FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com