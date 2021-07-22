Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina landed in a controversy after after a commentary during Tamil Nadu Premiere League (TNPL) where he asserted his Brahmin identity and said that he relates to the culture of Chennai. He has been an integral part of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was speaking about his connection with Chennai.

Raina, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said, “I think, I am also Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture… I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji)… I think you need to learn something good from there. We have a good administration, we have the license to explore ourselves. I love the culture there, and I’m lucky to be part of CSK. Hopefully, we will play more matches there.”

However, he was subsequently attacked on Twitter where he was accused of being ‘casteist’.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina casually takes pride in his Brahmin caste. Yuvraj & Ashwin used casteist slurs, Jadeja & Dhawan have shown caste pride. While all athletes around the world are uniting for Black Lives Matter, UC cricketers are still casteisthttps://t.co/7Aj5ooJU0j — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) July 20, 2021

Along with Raina, other cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja were also attacked for asserting their identity.

Hi Raina and Ravindra, you can glorify your Dwij caste. It’s a glorification of the Varna System. But how would a Shudra & an untouchable glorify their Varna? @ImRaina @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/X9Xe331eAf — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) July 21, 2021

However, Raina also got support for taking pride in his identity. Many called out the abusers who were attacking Raina a harmless remark that got them riled up.

Wow, Indian left is certainly more leftist than Karl Marx. — Aaj Ki Taza Khabar (youtube channel) (@AKTKadmin) July 22, 2021

People also pointed out the hypocrisy of those calling out Raina for wearing his identity on his sleeves.

People who carry caste certificates in their wallets have an issue with Suresh Raina knowing he is a Brahmin.#मैं_भी_ब्राह्मण — Eminent Intellectual (@totalwoke) July 22, 2021

Raina will be playing the remaining matches with the CSK in concluding season of the IPL which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in UAE.