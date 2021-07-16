Bollywood producer and T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar has reportedly been booked by the Mumbai police on charges of rape.

As per reports, a 30-year-old woman has accused Kumar of raping her under the pretext of getting her a job in T-Series. She has alleged that the producer tortured her between 2017 and August 2020. The victim informed that she was raped at different places during the period and intimidated against speaking about it. On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim with the DN Nagar police station, the cops have registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation)of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police have so far made no arrests in the case. A probe has been initiated into the case. The police will be recording the statement of Bhushan Kumar soon. It must be mentioned that Bhushan Kumar took the reigns of T-Series after the tragic death of his father Gulshan Kumar. He was 19-year-old at that time. He is married to Divya Khosla Kumar and has produced several films including Aashiqui 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

#MeToo allegations on Bhushan Kumar by Marina Kunwar

This is not the first time Bhushan Kumar is facing rape charges. In 2018, model and actor Marina Kunwar had come out publicly during an interview with Aaj Tak, where she had accused Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her. At that time, it was alleged that the media did not cover the case and Marina’s story was thrown under the carpet. Last year, Sonu Nigam had posted a series of vlogs revolving around problems faced by actors, singers, and other artists in the film industry, especially those who do not have any godfather or family support.

Sonu Nigam had made explosive allegations that Bhushan sought his help to save himself from gangster Abu Salem. “Remember Marina Kunwar? And the allegations she made? Why did she say this and why did she back out? Media knows. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will upload her video on my YouTube channel. Don’t mess with me,” he had said.