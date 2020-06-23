Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam. Taking to Instagram, Divya Khosla Kumar accused Sonu Nigam of running a fake campaign against her husband.





Divya accused Nigam of playing with the mind of audience and reminded him that it was T-Series, the company currently run by her husband Bhushan Kumar, who gave him break in the industry and helped him in his career. She ended the post with the hashtag #AchaSilaDiyaTuneMerePyaarKa – the lyrics of the hit song of Nigam which catapulted his career in the film industry.

On Monday, singer Sonu Nigam had taken to Instagram to ‘expose’ the music mafia in the Hindi film industry. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.

Taking on the T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar, Nigam said that he has messed with the wrong person. Nigam said, “Now I have to take your name Bhushan. You are not alone. You have messed with the wrong person.” He alleged that Bhushan used to come to his house for help. He begged him to Deewana album with T-series. Sonu Nigam alleged that he also helped Bhushan to meet Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray.

In the video, Sonu Nigam made explosive allegations that Bhushan sought his help to save himself from gangster Abu Salem. “Remember Marina Kunwar? And the allegations she made? Why did she say this and why did she back out? Media knows. I have her video. If you mess with me, I will upload her video on my YouTube channel. Don’t mess with me,” he said.

#MeToo allegations on Bhushan Kumar by Marina Kunwar

In 2018, Marina Kunwar came out publicly during an interview with Aaj Tak, where she accused Bhushan Kumar and Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her. At that time, it was alleged that the media did not cover the case and Marina’s story was thrown under the carpet.

In the past few days, Sonu Nigam has posted series of vlogs revolving around problems faced by actors, singers, and other artists in the film industry, especially those who do not have any godfather or family support.