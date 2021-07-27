Terming it as a major breach of security, the Delhi Police has lodged an inquiry to find out how Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi managed to get a tractor near the parliament on July 26 (Monday). The Wayanad MP had driven a tractor to the Parliament to oppose the central government’s three farm laws and show solidarity with the ‘farmers’ protesting against the same. Gandhi, however, could not take the tractor inside the premises as only vehicles with valid passes are allowed entry.

According to a preliminary investigation, Delhi police confirmed that a container was used to bring the tractor which Rahul Gandhi was riding to New Delhi district since Congress workers knew that there was a police alert in New Delhi district and police pickets have been set in place at various locations in and around the House.

Tractor was secretly offloaded and kept at Congress RS MP KTS Tulsi’s office close to Parliament

The police also revealed how the Congress leader’s tricked the police when they stopped the container at one place. A letter from a Congress MP saying that the container contains Parliament’s material was furnished by the driver when the traffic police stopped the container to enquire. Seeing the letter the container was allowed to pass, said the police.

The Delhi police furthered that the tractor was secretly offloaded at the office of Congress Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi at Moti Lal Nehru Marg, about one and a half kilometres away from the Parliament. The tractor was modified inside the building and hoardings were also put up.

It is pertinent to note here that tractors have been barred from entering central Delhi, especially Lutyens’ zone, since September last year when a tractor was set on fire at the India Gate by some Punjab Youth Congress workers to mark their protest against the three farm laws, said a police officer who asked not to be named. Despite knowing this, the Congress members sneaked the tractor into the Parliament zone, said the police.

Rahul Gandhi violated section 144 of CrPC

Police said the tractor was being brought via Motilal Nehru Marg-Sunehri Bagh roundabout. After that the police stopped the tractor on Motilal Nehru Marg, it was brought to Rafi Marg and was taken from Rail Bhawan roundabout to Parliament House via Red Cross Road.

Confirming that the rally, led by Rahul Gandhi, violated section 144 of CrPC as there is an ongoing session of the Parliament, the police said that the department and other agencies were not aware of the tractor rally. No permission was taken from the local police station either, added Delhi police.

According to reports, the tractor which the Congress leader drove to the Parliament, in a clear breach of security, was mounted with a banner demanding that the three “anti-farmer black laws” be repealed.

Many Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda had accompanied Rahul Gandhi. Delhi police detained Surjewala, Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas and few other members of the party and impounded the vehicle before it could reach the Parliament. Gandhi was not detained, and he went to attend the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

PM Modi hit out at Congress party for disrupting Parliament

The Congress party has been continuously disrupting the Parliament sessions since the monsoon session has begun. Slamming the Congress for its despicable behaviour, PM Modi, Tuesday, reportedly asked BJP MPs to “expose the party before the public and the media” for not allowing the monsoon session of parliament to run smoothly.

Sources said, “The Prime Minister told the party MPs that the Congress party is deliberately disturbing the parliament. They are neither interested in debate nor are allowing the parliament to function smoothly.”

The prime minister’s comments came when he was addressing the parliamentary party meet today on the opposition’s attempts to stall work during the ongoing monsoon session.