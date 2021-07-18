Sunday, July 18, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Zulfikar circulates porn video on WhatsApp with ‘Jai Bolenath’ text and audio, FIR registered

A pornographic video was circulated on WhatsApp by a group run by some Muslim youths belonging to Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Whatsapp group named 'Masti', the porn clip was posted with the voiceover and text saying "Jai Bholenath, Jai Bholenath".

OpIndia Staff
UP Muslim youth circulate porn video with derogatory audio on WhatsApp/ Image Source: Swati Goel Sharma/Breakingtube
A group of Muslim youths from Farukkabad, Uttar Pradesh, have been accused of circulating objectionable videos containing derogatory content against Hindu deities on WhatsApp groups.

According to Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, a pornographic video was circulated on WhatsApp by a group run by some Muslim youths belonging to Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Whatsapp group named ‘Masti’, the porn clip was posted with the voiceover and text saying “Jai Bholenath, Jai Bholenath”.

A few days later, the porn video reached Hindu outfits, who filed a case against the WhatsApp group admins in Fatehgarh police station. According to Swati Goel Sharma, a case has been registered against seven members for posting the video under Section 153A – for promoting enmity, Section 120B of IPC and IT Act. The police have named one Zulfikar as a key accused in the case.

Reportedly, Mohammed Zulfikar had allegedly shared the porn clip on the group, which other users on WhatsApp later circulated. Besides Zulfikar, a case has been registered against Tauseef, Adab, Javed Sanno, Mona, Taslim Ansari and Dabboo Khan for circulating the porn clip. Fatehpur Police posted a tweet that attempts are being made to arrest the accused persons after registering the case.

The Hindu Mahasabha members such as Rajesh Mishra, Deepak Dwivedi filed a case against all these accused. The Uttar Pradesh police have started an investigation, however, they are yet to make any arrest so far.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

