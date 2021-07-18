A group of Muslim youths from Farukkabad, Uttar Pradesh, have been accused of circulating objectionable videos containing derogatory content against Hindu deities on WhatsApp groups.

According to Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma, a pornographic video was circulated on WhatsApp by a group run by some Muslim youths belonging to Farukkabad in Uttar Pradesh. In the Whatsapp group named ‘Masti’, the porn clip was posted with the voiceover and text saying “Jai Bholenath, Jai Bholenath”.

On a whatsapp group called ‘Masti’ run by some Muslim youths in UP’s Farrukhabad, a porn clip was posted with the voiceover and text saying ‘Jai Bholenath, Jai Bholenath’. The video leaked and reached Hindu outfits, who staged an agitation outside police station + — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 18, 2021

A few days later, the porn video reached Hindu outfits, who filed a case against the WhatsApp group admins in Fatehgarh police station. According to Swati Goel Sharma, a case has been registered against seven members for posting the video under Section 153A – for promoting enmity, Section 120B of IPC and IT Act. The police have named one Zulfikar as a key accused in the case.

The police have filed a case against seven members – admins and who posted the video – for promoting enmity (153a) and other charges. A lot of similar content has been found on other posts in the whatsapp group, targetting women. One Zulfikar, who is newly married, is key accused pic.twitter.com/8dTjEanOiH — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) July 18, 2021

Reportedly, Mohammed Zulfikar had allegedly shared the porn clip on the group, which other users on WhatsApp later circulated. Besides Zulfikar, a case has been registered against Tauseef, Adab, Javed Sanno, Mona, Taslim Ansari and Dabboo Khan for circulating the porn clip. Fatehpur Police posted a tweet that attempts are being made to arrest the accused persons after registering the case.

अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्तो की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे है। मौके पर शान्ति व्यवस्था स्थापित है। — fatehgarh police (@fatehgarhpolice) July 18, 2021

The Hindu Mahasabha members such as Rajesh Mishra, Deepak Dwivedi filed a case against all these accused. The Uttar Pradesh police have started an investigation, however, they are yet to make any arrest so far.