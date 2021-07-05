Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 25.5 million saplings planted in mass plantation drive, forest cover increases by...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 25.5 million saplings planted in mass plantation drive, forest cover increases by 3% in past 4 years

According to state Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, the forest cover in UP has increased by 3% (higher than the national average of 2.89%).

OpIndia Staff
250 million saplings planted in mass plantation drive in UP
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Kalinga TV)
43

On Sunday (July 4), about 25.5 million saplings were planted in the State of Uttar Pradesh to fight global climate change and reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

As per reports, the day-long plantation drive was conducted in 68000 villages and 83000 forest sites. During the process, government officials, volunteers, lawmakers took part in the mass plantation drive. Several social organisations have planted a large number of ‘peepal’ trees in Lucknow.

The target of planting 250 million saplings was achieved within 12 hours, as per the UP government.

India has set a target to keep 1/3rd of its land under forest cover. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the tree-planting drive about four years ago. According to state Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, the forest cover in UP has increased by 3% (higher than the national average of 2.89%). A senior state forest official named Manoj Singh added, “We are committed to increasing the forest cover of Uttar Pradesh state to over 15% of the total land area in the next five years. In today’s campaign, over 100 million trees will be planted,”

The Uttar Pradesh government has shared a live dashboard where the number of saplings planted can be tracked. The dashboard can be accessed here.

However, the survival of saplings planted during such a drive remains a matter of concern. Reportedly, only 60% of such saplings survive while the rest die due to lack of water or disease. UP Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan informed that the survival rate of saplings has increased to 80% in the last 4 years due to better care and methods like geo-tagging of trees. The Indian government has directed all states to increase tree plantation drives as part of the commitments made during the 2015 Paris summit. An amount of $6.2 billion has been set aside to cover 95 million hectares of land with forests by 2030.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP forest, tree plantation, UP forest cover
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 25.5 million saplings planted in mass plantation drive, forest cover increases by 3% in past 4 years

OpIndia Staff -
UP Forest Minister Dara Singh Chauhan informed that the survival rate of saplings has increased to 80% in the last 4 years due to better care and methods like geo-tagging of trees.
News Reports

PM Modi announces CoWIN platform to be open source, available to any and all countries

OpIndia Staff -
On July 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed CoWIN Global Conclave where he announced that CoWIN platforms would be soon available as open-source, and they will be available to any and all countries.

Fight for the ‘19%’ – UP assembly elections becomes a battleground of opposition parties for Muslim votes

Psychedelic drugs such as LSD and ‘Magic Mushrooms’ to treat depression and PTSD? Research investigates effects on mental health

Dinesh Karthik apologises for his controversial commentary, says ‘Got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum’

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for propagating Hindu-Muslim unity

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,596FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com