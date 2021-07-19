Uttar Pradesh: Two men, Riyast and Javed, behead a 52-year-old, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested two men, Riyast Khan and Javed over allegedly beheading a 52-year-old man Shehzad over nonpayment of loan. On Tuesday, Shehzad’s family lodged a missing person’s report at Seemapuri police station. Three days later, his headless body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. The police searched for his head but could not locate.

Subsequently, district police, special staff and AATS teams were deployed. CCTV footage and call records were recovered where Shehzad was last seen on Monday leading his house. During investigation, some names cropped up and Riyast Khan and Javed were arrested following raids. Khan is Shehzad’s neighbour and had known each other for years. They are both drivers by profession.

Khan, during interrogation, revealed that he had given a loan of Rs 25,000 to Shehzad last year when he had no work. When he asked Shehzad to return the money, he hurled abuses and threatened to hurt him and his family. Upset, Khan decided to take revenge.

However, a report by Amar Ujala states that the reason behind Shehzad’s beheading was his son Asif’s love marriage. The girl’s family was upset about the marriage. Earlier, too, an attempt was made to kill Shehzad, the report states.

On Monday, Khan asked Shehzad to go to Baghpat promising work and buying mangoes. Khan picked up Shehzad and called up Javed who drove them both to Baghpat. As per reports, police said that Khan also called up his nephew Nadeem and the men bought liquor which was also offered to Shehzad.

The group then reached a farm in Khekra, Baghpat where they attacked Shehzad with sharp weapons targeting his neck and abdomen. The accused, who were allegedly drunk at that time then proceeded to behead Shehzad. They left his body in the field and dumped his head at a canal in Muradnagar.

Shehzad’s head is still not recovered.