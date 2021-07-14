Wednesday, July 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsYati Narsinghanand claims 4 'assassins' who wanted to kill him arrested, police says no...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Yati Narsinghanand claims 4 ‘assassins’ who wanted to kill him arrested, police says no connection to Yati

Bulandshahr Police clarified that three men were indeed detained while routine checking was going on but during the interrogation, no connection to Yati Narsinghanand's function could be established.

OpIndia Staff
Yati Narsinghanand claims men came to assassinate him, police refutes claims
3

Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple mahant Yati Narsinghanand on Tuesday took to Twitter to claim that 4 people, including one foreigner who had come to ‘murder him’ were arrested by police.

In a tweet, he claimed that owing to Bulandshahr Police’s alertness, 1 person of foreign nationality and 3 Muslim men were arrested who had come to assassinate him. However, Bulandshahr Police has clarified that the men who were detained had no connection to Yati.

Bulandshahr Police clarified that three men were indeed detained while routine checking was going on but during the interrogation, no connection to Yati Narsinghanand’s function could be established. Police said that the three youths are residents of Bengaluru and work in Moradabad in used cars and UPS batteries. The youths were on their way from Moradabad to Bengaluru via Aligarh-Agra. However, the trio lost their way and ended up in Bulandshahr route where Yati’s programme was being held.

Police has not found any suspicious material with the men. However, the police is carrying out further investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsyati narsinghanand, bulandshahr police, bulandshahr, yati narsinghanand bulandshahr
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,294FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com