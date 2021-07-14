Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple mahant Yati Narsinghanand on Tuesday took to Twitter to claim that 4 people, including one foreigner who had come to ‘murder him’ were arrested by police.

In a tweet, he claimed that owing to Bulandshahr Police’s alertness, 1 person of foreign nationality and 3 Muslim men were arrested who had come to assassinate him. However, Bulandshahr Police has clarified that the men who were detained had no connection to Yati.

Bulandshahr Police clarified that three men were indeed detained while routine checking was going on but during the interrogation, no connection to Yati Narsinghanand’s function could be established. Police said that the three youths are residents of Bengaluru and work in Moradabad in used cars and UPS batteries. The youths were on their way from Moradabad to Bengaluru via Aligarh-Agra. However, the trio lost their way and ended up in Bulandshahr route where Yati’s programme was being held.

Police has not found any suspicious material with the men. However, the police is carrying out further investigation.