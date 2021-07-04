Hours after the BJP swept the Zila Parishad elections in Uttar Pradesh with 66 out of 75 seats, State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to ensure the party’s victory in the State Legislative elections in 2022.

On this ocassion, he spoke to various media channels and responded to the challenges posed at him by his arch rivals. While speaking to news agency ANI, he remarked, “BJP candiates won 67 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats. I thank BJP workers. BJP will win 2022 elections with huge margin. We’ll win more than 300 seats.”

Yogi Adityanath also slammed Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav for alleging that the BJP won Zila Parishad seats by misusing administrative power. “Two things are very clear: When we win Lok Sabha elections, they blame the EVM. When elections were conducted using ballo papers this time, they began blaming the administration…If we win, they blame the administration and EVMS. If they win, it somehow implies hard work by SP workers. Our victory is also the hard work of our party workers,” remarked the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Assauddin Owaisi has challenged Yogi Adityanath to win in any of the 100 seats, where his party is contesting. Yogi Adityanath accepted his challenge and said, “Asaduddin Owaisi is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP (for 2022 Assembly elections) then BJP’s worker accepts his (Asaduddin Owaisi) challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh.”

While speaking to India TV Conclave, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that BJP will continue its winning streak, despite any alliances created to topple him from the CM ‘s throne. He added that earlier such alliances were tried and tested in both 2017 and 2019 and that they failed. “Any political party has the right to chose its allies to fight an election, but they should know that they will have to bite the dust just like in 2017 and 2019. There isn’t an iota of doubt that BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Arnab Goswami of Republic TV after victory in Zila Parishad elections. He said, “We have not left anything incomplete. We believe in completeness. Sabka saath, sabka vikas – this mantra has been adopted. Policies have been made to reach the remotest places, the state has seen infrastructure projects, the economy has seen a rise, this is the largest state and yet has the least unemployment rate. We have successfully fought the COVID-19 pandemic as well.”

#WATCH | All political parties in UP have already come together against BJP in 2019, they can do it again. We will win with 300+ seats in 2022: UP CM @myogiadityanath to Arnab Goswami



On being asked by Goswami about his election fortunes if the Opposition gangs up against him, the Uttar Pradesh CM responded, “They have tried to pull off a similar stunt in 2019 and will continue to do so even in the future. I don’t want to interfere in their plans. But, BJP will get more than 300+ seats in the West Bengal State Legislative polls, which will be held next year.”

During the interview with Republic, Yogi Adityanath also answered questions on ‘Love Jihad’. He was asked why does BJP make an issue out of religious conversions only ahead of elections. Yogi replied that the law against ‘Love Jihad’ was passed a long time before any election. He called religious conversions a matter of national security.

The Chief Minister said, “Children are turned into Jihadis and they are used to target religious institutions and sentiments and get past the VVIP security. We have evidence of it. It’s a full fledged attempt to play with national security, not just religious conversion. The Government has formed a team of over 500 officials to uncover conversion rackets.”

Yogi also spoke on the allegations made by opposition party leaders against the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust over land deals and said that there was not a shred of truth in them. He said that some people do not want the issue to be settled and hence, they cannot accept the amicable solution to the dispute.