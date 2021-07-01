Thursday, July 1, 2021
Home News Reports Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval for its ZyCov-D vaccine, ready to produce...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval for its ZyCov-D vaccine, ready to produce 5 crore doses by 2021 end

The Phase-3 clinical trials were carried out on over 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 clinical sites across the country. Efficacy was found to be above 66% in phase 3 interim analysis.

OpIndia Staff
ZyCovi-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid
Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D vaccine, Image Source: Deccan Herald
12

Cadila Healthcare’s (Zydus Cadila) COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has demonstrated 66.6 per cent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR corona positive cases in the interim analysis. With promising results, the company is now all set to boost its production.

The company has now filed an application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) of the ZyCoV-D vaccine which is the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

Sharing the robust production plans, Sharvil Patel, MD, Cadila Healthcare said, “We expect to produce 1 crore vaccine doses per month from August onwards and 5 crore doses by December this year. Our target is to produce 10 crore vaccine doses in a year.”

About the vaccine

The company informed, “The primary efficacy of the three doses vaccine was at 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis.”

“Whereas no moderate case of COVID-19 disease was observed in the vaccine arm post administration of the third dose suggesting 100 percent efficacy for moderate disease,” it added.

Zydus also revealed that no severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine.

The Phase-3 clinical trials were carried out on over 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 clinical sites across the country. The trials were conducted during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 confirming that the vaccine is effective even against the new mutant strains, especially the delta variant.

As of now, the vaccine is following a three-dose regimen, however, attempts are being made to reduce it to a two-dose regimen. The company informed that the immunogenicity of the two-dose regimen results “had been found to be equivalent to the current three-dose regimen.”

“This will further help in reducing the full course duration of vaccination while maintaining the high safety profile of the vaccine in the future,” said the company.

Divulging more information on the plasmid DNA vaccine, Patel informed, “As the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against Covid-19. The vaccine, when approved, will help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group.”

As per reports, the ZyCoV-D vaccine has been proved to be safe for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years. 

This vaccine will be administered through a needle-free applicator called the PharmaJet to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

Meanwhile, India has administered over 27 lakh doses today and 33,26,04,590 doses to date overtaking the USA. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsZydus vaccine, Ahmedavad vaccine, DNA vaccine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval for its ZyCov-D vaccine, ready to produce 5 crore doses by 2021 end

OpIndia Staff -
Sharvil Patel, MD, Cadila Healthcare said, "As the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against Covid-19".
News Reports

‘We weren’t happy with his relationship with Sikh girl’: Sister of accused in J&K abduction and conversion to Islam row says

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Nazir Bhat, the man accused of abducting and converting Manmeet Kaur, Sikh girl from Kashmir, is a divorcee with a six year old child.

Left-wing outlet The Hindu kneels before Chinese money, puts full-page advertorial celebrating 100 years of Communist Party of China

Media Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hindu has published multiple editorials praising Xi Jinping and the CCP, not to mention full page advertorials paid for by the Chinese.

Dehradun: Bajrang Dal stops Welham school’s Halal meat tender, objects to Hindu students being forced to eat Halal

News Reports Anurag -
Bajrang Dal Dehradun protested against Welham School for its Halal meat tender.

Maharashtra: Thane resident asked to collect his own COVID-related death certificate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Thane man, who had recovered after contracting COVID in August 2020, was 'declared' dead by May 2021.

Republic Day Riots: Gurudwara body awards Jugraj Singh’s family with 1 lakh for hoisting ‘Kesari Flag’ on Red Fort

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jugraj Singh, who had hoisted a flag with Sikh Holy Symbol on Red Fort Republic Day Riots, rewarded by SGPC

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”
Read more
News Reports

‘Tricked into religious conversion for marriage and then father in law demanded sex’, J&K woman reveals her ordeal

OpIndia Staff -
Victim says her mother in law and other relatives asked her to get into marrying her father in law and having physical relationship with him 'to keep it within family'
Read more
News Reports

74% Indian Muslims prefer Sharia over Indian laws: Pew Research

Anurag -
Interfaith marriages find strongest opposition among the Muslim community as per the research. 80% Muslims do not want their women to marry non-Muslim men, while 76% do not want men to marry non-Muslim women.
Read more
News Reports

World’s second-largest kids’ apparel manufacturer Kitex Group withdraws projects worth Rs 3,500 crore in Kerala, alleges witch-hunt by authorities

OpIndia Staff -
World's second-largest kids' apparel manufacturer Kitex Group's MD alleges witch-hunt by Kerala govt, cancels project word Rs 3,500 crore
Read more
News Reports

8 European nations accept Covishield in their Green Pass after India’s warning to quarantine their citizens. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The EU Digital covid certificate or "Green Pass" will exempt those who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the EU from mandatory quarantine. The EU "Green Pass" is expected to come into effect from July 1.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Co-Director of marketing firm hired by Congress says the party has zero ground connect, no chances of beating BJP

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, a woman, reportedly Gunjeet Kaur of Design Boxed, says that Congress has no connect with party workers and voters at the ground level, hence they can never match the BJP in the game.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,772FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com