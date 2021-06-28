India overtakes America in number of vaccine doses administered in #LargestVaccinationDrive

In a significant achievement, India’s cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 32.36 crores to become the first country to inoculate so many people till now.

India achieves another milestone in #COVID19 vaccination and overtakes USA in total number of #CovidVaccine doses administered. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 28, 2021

The data was shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which showed India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses till now which is marginally higher than the US. America has till now administered 32,33,27,328 doses.

India vaccinated over 64.25 lakhs of people on Sunday to take the cumulative tally of total vaccination count to over 32.26 crores, beating the United States of America.

For over a week now, the Modi government has stepped up its vaccination programme across the country. More than 50 lakh people are being vaccinated across the country constantly, with more than 4 crores people getting jabbed in just last one week. On June 21, 2021, India administered a record breaking 86,16,373 vaccine doses in single day.